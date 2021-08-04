Voice actor goes absolutely beserk after being recorded on live stream

Actors and famous personalities going off like a time bomb if filmed without consent is nothing new. Frankly, the paparazzi fetish can get really annoying at times and understandably so.

However, that is not quite what happened to Twitch streamer Robcdee when an anonymous voice actor accidentally appeared on his stream. A little more context would probably help.

The voice actor in question lost it when he realized he was on camera and that a live stream was going on. He kept demanding that Robcdee delete the video, not realizing that it is part of a stream and not a video being recorded. He even added that releasing this video could cost him his career.

While this seems pretty unfortunate, the exact details of the situation are relatively unknown. However, some folks at the r/livestreamfails subreddit were kind enough to provide whatever context they had regarding this entire ordeal.

The voice actor kept insisting Robcdee to "f***ing delete" the clip

It seems that Robcdee has kept the request as the clip is no longer on Twitch. However, the Livestreamfails website still has it.

Based on the context provided on Reddit, this is what happened:

Robcdee was recording a live stream at a bar/pub (based on what can be seen). This gentleman, who is supposedly a voice actor featured in a couple of commercials and is supposedly famous on TV (source: Reddit), walks up to Rob and his friends and starts talking.

It seems that it was already evident that this person had already had a few drinks, and he started bragging about his fame on TV while allegedly commenting on alternative media. Based on the context provided on Reddit (since no clip was available from before he created a scene), he even went on to bash Robcdee's streaming career, completely unprovoked.

As for him being on stream, which ultimately escalated the whole matter, Rob had supposedly mentioned quite a few times that this was being recorded and that this was a live stream when the previous conversation took place. Rob also tried to keep him off the screen but failed a couple of times.

The rest is already known. The person even threw hands at Rob and said "f*** off" when his friend asked him to stop it.

It does make sense for this vocie actor to say that his career could be affected since he supposedly threw shade at alternate media and had an outrage on camera. If he is a small-time celebrity, his reputation could take a major hit.

Edited by Ravi Iyer