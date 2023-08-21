"Wait for Act 3 patches": Baldur's Gate 3 community recommends waiting for upcoming patch for bug fixes

Baldur's Gate 3 has largely been flawless since its global launch on August 3, and the gaming community has completely loved what's on offer. Larian has already rolled out multiple hotfixes to solve some of the issues present at the launch. However, the first major patch is yet to be released. Some players who have already completed the first two acts are now recommending others wait until the upcoming patch.

Posts from the baldursgate3 community on Reddit Expand Post

While the game's playable and players can proceed with Act 3, some minor issues seem to have emerged. Reddit user u/justchiller posted the information on Reddit, with many subsequently concurring with them. Some also pointed out issues they have endured with their save files. The user presented his take by saying:

"Wait for Act 3 patches."

Baldur's Gate 3 community notes down some of the current issues with Act 3

The main post by u/justchiller mentioned how the third act has some minor issues in terms of both bugs and performances. The user feels Act 3 doesn't match the overall enjoyment achieved from its predecessors in Baldur's Gate 3. The user strongly recommends waiting for the first big patch, which appears late in August.

User u/Vulpix298 stated that the latest Nvidia drivers have also caused issues with their save files. This is interesting as Nvidia has portrayed the latest update as optimized for the game.

User u/Sumoop claimed the third act has faced problems with loading times in the current version. Additionally, some of the quests also malfunctioned.

u/Anarion321 claimed the number of issues has only increased with their progression into Baldur's Gate 3 Act 3. The user stated that while the game's not unplayable by any means, it's certainly annoying.

Some users are taking things slowly to ensure the existing problems will be fixed by the developers with future patches and hotfixes.

Some have been fortunate as they haven't encountered too many problems with their respective saves in Act 3.

As mentioned earlier, numerous post-launch issues have already been removed by the hotfixes. The upcoming patch is likely to release prior to the game's PlayStation 5 launch on September 6. Whatever issues remain will probably get solved in the future, as Larian has been pretty quick in addressing the community demands.