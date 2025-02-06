Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes revealed

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes are now live, and they include everything except The Golden Throne (I'm sure if we ask the Blood Ravens politely, they will steal that, too). All jokes and Xenophobia aside, the developers have truly put their heart and soul into the 6.0 Datavault Update.

The Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal numerous quality-of-life improvements, new features, and, as mentioned, everything in between. Buckle up Astartes, we're doing this by the Codex (lest Leandros tries to brand us as heretics — again).

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes

Expand Tweet

Trending

Given how lengthy the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes are, the developers have broken things down into sub-sections. Here's an overview of things as they will be listed in this article.

In order of context for the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes, we will begin by discussing the new features, they include:

Battle Barge Expansion: Datavault

New PvP Map “Tomb”

New enemy - Biovore

Emotes System

Armoury Data Refinement

New PvE Difficulty: Absolute

FOV Slider

Opt-in PvP Crossplay option for consoles

New Finishers

Additional Mastery for Full Weapon Progression

Quick Match Bonus XP

Next on the list for the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes will be the new Season Pass content. This will include the following:

Salamander Champion Pack

Raven Guard Cosmetic Pack

Lastly, as per the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes, there will be a lot of gameplay changes and balancing implemented. Here is what we can expect:

Perk Update (in order: Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Sniper, Heavy, Bulwark)

Weapon Perks (Melee Weapons Update/Firearms for PvE only, etc)

Gameplay QoL

That being said, with the blessing of the God-Emperor, let us take a deep dive into the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes.

New Features in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes

Battle Barge Expansion: Datavault

The Battle Barge has been expanded upon hugely. A new area called the Datavault has been introduced. Players can complete Ordeals in Campaign, Operations, and Eternal War modes to challenge their skill and earn Research Data currency.

There's also the Research Center, wherein players will be able to unlock information about enemies and allies using research data currency. There are rewards as well, such as: four new icons for the right pauldron, two new weapon skins and two new armor parts.

New PvP Map: Tomb

New PvP map — Tomb (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Tomb is similar to other maps but utilizes a different approach to the overall design of the battle zones. It is by far the smallest of all PvP maps. It features fast routes on the flanks and a close-quarters central battle zone. This can be attacked from all sides.

New Enemy: Biovore

Be wary of the Biovore (Image via Focus Entertainment)

There's a new enemy type for the Tyranids called Biovere. This creature is fast and serves the Hivemind as a living artillery unit. It can fortify itself and shoot spore mines. In close combat, it can attack with its legs and perform a series of melee attacks.

Emotes System

Did you ever feel like emoting to your fellow Space Marines to let them know how to feel in the heat of battle? Well, now you can. There are 6 Emotes that have been added and can be used in any game mode via the emote wheel.

Armoury Data Refinement

The Blood Ravens better not steal these... (Image via Focus Entertainment)

A new Tech-Priest workshop in the Armoury has been added to the Battle Barge. This will serve as an exchange point where players can do the following:

Exchange low-tier Armoury Data to higher-tier variants.

Sell Armoury Data in exchange for Requisition points.

This will allow players to get relic armory data without having to beat higher difficulties.

New PvE Difficulty: Absolute

Absolute will test your mettle (Image via Focus Entertainment)

One of the highlights of the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes is the introduction of a new difficulty called Absolute. It will introduce more diverse enemy packs while making resources and ammo more limited.

FOV Slider on PC

Adjust FOV to spot more heretics (Image via Focus Entertainment)

PC players can now rejoice as you will have access to a FOV slider. You will be able to modify your field of view to spot more filthy Xeno easily.

Opt-in PvP Crossplay option for consoles

Restriction on cross-play for PvP across PC and consoles has been lifted. You can now choose whether you want to play with the wider community or not.

New Finishers

New finisher animations have been added to purge Xenos and traitors with style: 1 for Zoanthrope, 2 for Rubric Marines, and 1 for Scarab Occult Terminator.

Additional Mastery for Full Progression

When a weapon is fully upgraded, the player is now awarded an additional mastery point (works retroactively).

Quick Match Bonus

Players will now receive additional bonus XP if they play in Quick Match as a reward for not being able to select the Operation they’re playing.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes shed light on New Season Pass Content

New cosmetics (Image via Focus Entertainment)

Salamanders Champion Pack (Sniper class) and Raven Guard Cosmetic Pack have been added. Suffice it to say, they look absolutely amazing.

New Customisation listed in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes

Shared slots for Skins Recolour:

Added a new slots tab in the customizer for Shared Colour Presets. This preset can be used across any class and any game mode.

Added chapter decals for the right shoulder pad for Deathwatch fans:

All base chapter decals are now available for the right pauldron. (These only need to be unlocked once, allowing you to place them on either pauldron).

Customization Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with a Pauldron emblem from the Dark Angels DLC not having a color option.

Fixed a bug where loading into a match while previewing a locked piece of armor could result in this piece being equipped after the match ends or a player leaves it.

Fixed a bug with Champion's backpack that caused incorrect coloration after switching in some rare cases.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes rework a few aspects of Gameplay and Balancing

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal Perks rework for Tactical Class

Overall:

Fixed damage bonuses from multiple Auspex Scan perks stacking incorrectly.

Heightened Vigour:

Knockback immunity effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds

Added melee and gun strike bonus damage effect.

Communion of Fire:

Recoil reduction bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Added a ranged damage bonus effect against Extremis-level enemies.

Close Targeting:

The perk effect has been reworked, the new version is: "When Auspex Scan is in cooldown, Melee Damage increases by 15%" from “When Auspex Scan is in cooldown, Melee Damage increases by 50% against Minoris-level enemies.”

Signal Jammer:

Added an effect of automatically killing an enemy who tries to call for reinforcements.

Plasma Boost:

Activation threshold lowered from “50% Overheated” to “30% Overheated”.

Bonus damage increased from 30% to 40%.

Added an effect to reduce the energy cost of charged shots by 1.

Steady Aim:

The perk effect has been reworked, the new version is: "Weapon Spread and Recoil are reduced by 20%, and Ranged Damage against Terminus-level enemies is increased by 10%" from “Recoil is reduced by 10%.”

Aligned Aim:

Fixed a typo that stated the perk provides 5% bonus damage instead of the actual 15%.

Improved Efficiency:

Changed the perk activation condition from “Scanning 20 enemies with one Auspex Scan restores Equipment Charge by 1” to “Scanning 10 any enemies or 3 Majoris-level or higher enemies with one Auspex Scan restores Equipment Charge by 1.”

Expert Timing:

Bonus damage reduced from 100% to 75%.

Fixed incorrect perk effect (reducing zone's duration instead of mark's duration).

Radiating Impact:

Increased perk's damage from 75 to 100.

Increased perk's radius from 5 to 10.

Added effect radius in description.

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Versatility:

Bonus damage increased from 20% to 25%.

Emperor's Vengeance:

Fixed restoring grenades for the Grenade Launcher (now restores one grenade per activation).

Target Lock:

Bonus damage increased from 25% to 75%.

Precise Calibration:

Fixed a bug where this perk affected equipment damage.

Concentrated Fire:

Bonus damage increased from 100% to 120%.

The duration of the Auspex Scan zone is now extended by 40%.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal Perks rework for Assault Class

Winged Fury:

Bonus damage increased from 25% to 40%.

Overcharge:

Bonus damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Retribution:

Bonus damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Effect duration increased from 10 to 20 seconds.

Ascension:

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Armour Reinforcement:

Fixed incorrect armor restoration and updated localization to better reflect the intended effect of the perk (1 armor segment restored per non-lethal Gun Strike).

Cooldown reduced from 180 to 90 seconds.

The perk no longer goes on cooldown when a player has a full pack of equipment.

Proven Efficiency:

Bonus damage reduced from 50% to 30%.

Aerial Grace:

Bonus damage increased from 25% to 30%.

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal Perks rework for Vanguard Class

Moving Target:

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 1% to 2% by attack.

Maximum bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

The time for the next attack has been increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Time no longer counted during finisher animations.

Retribution:

Bonus damage increased from 20% to 25%.

Effect duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Restless Fortitude:

Damage reducing bonus increased from 10% to 20%.

Zone of Impact:

Increased perk's damage from 20 to 50.

Increased perk's radius from 5 to 10.

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Thrill of the Fight:

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

Effect duration increased from 3 to 5 seconds.

Tactical Prowess:

Now it also allows the Grapnel Launcher to activate Finisher on enemies, who have less than 25% HP (without this perk, the Grapnel Launcher can do it only with incapacitated enemies).

Close-Combat Focus:

The perk effect has been reworked, the new version is: "You take 20% less Ranged Damage” from “You take 20% less Melee Damage but 10% more Ranged Damage.”

Consecutive Execution:

Cooldown reduced from 180 to 90 seconds.

The perk no longer goes on cooldown when a player has a full pack of equipment.

Unmatched Zeal:

Health regeneration bonus increased from 5% to 20%.

Perk now works against Terminus-level enemies as well.

Shock Wave:

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Tenacity:

Bonus damage increased from 25% to 40%.

Effect duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

The cooldown was removed.

Grim Determination:

Increased bonus damage from 10% to 15%.

Emperor's Blessing:

Cooldown is reduced from 180 seconds to 120 seconds.

Upper Hand:

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Conviction:

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 15% to 25%.

Inner Fire:

Added condition of finishing Majoris-level enemy or higher to activate the perk.

Collateral Damage:

Increased perk's damage from 5 to 10

Added damage value to perk description

Added damage scale by difficulty

Adrenaline Rush:

Health restoration is reduced from 10% to 5%.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal Perks rework for Sniper Class

Camo Cloak class perk (Starting Perk):

Added bonus damage value to perk description.

Iron Grip:

The perk effect has been reworked. The new version is: "Weapon Spread and Recoil is reduced by 20% and Ranged Damage against Terminus-level enemies is increased by 15% for Bolt Sniper and Stalker Bolt Rifles" from “Recoil from Bolt Sniper Rifles and Stalker Bolt rifles is reduced by 30%.”

Purification:

Now also restores all Contested Health when manually activating Camo Cloak.

Persistence:

Added heavy hit protection and knockback reduction effect.

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Melee Mastery:

Bonus damage increased from 10% to 20%.

Vantage Point:

Now also works on secondary weapons.

Dexterous Hands:

Reload speed increased from 15 to 20.

Added Bolt Carbine's spread and recoil reduction effect.

Precision Targeting:

Spread reduction bonus increased from 20 to 25.

Added a ranged damage bonus effect against Extremis-level enemies.

Efficient Readiness:

Now also provides a 10% movement speed boost effect while Camo Cloak is active.

Adaptability:

Bonus damage increased from 15% to 25%.

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Tactical Ambush:

Bonus damage increased from 100% to 150%.

Ambush:

Cooldown reduced from 30 to 25 seconds.

Pattern of Excellence:

Reduced the number of consecutive headshots required to activate the perk from 4 to 3..

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal Perks rework for Heavy Class

Enhanced Force:

The perk effect has been reworked. The new version is: "Melee Damage increases by 30%" from “Damage from Charged Melee Attacks increases by 20%.”

Encompassing Aegis:

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Adamant Will:

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Saving Grace:

Added full armor restoration effect.

Offensive Capability:

Increased perk's damage frequency.

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Consecutive Execution:

Cooldown reduced from 180 to 90 seconds.

The perk no longer goes on cooldown when a player has a full pack of equipment.

Field Adjustment:

Iron Halo durability reduction changed from 30% to 25%.

Coolant Reserve:

Added 15% bonus damage effect.

Auxiliary Ammunition:

Fixed incorrectly working cooldown.

Strategic Stand:

Added heavy hit protection and knockback reduction effect.

Power Regulator:

Iron Halo charge drain reduction changed from 15% to 20%.

Wrath of the Imperium:

Increased perk's damage from 50 to 100.

Radius increased from 5 to 10.

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Conversion Field:

Fixed a typo that stated the perk worked at 100 meters instead of the actual 10 meters.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal Perks rework for Bulwark Class

Overall: A few perks have been swapped.

Conviction:

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Armour of Contempt:

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Focused Restoration (renamed from “Reinforced Ceramite”):

The perk effect has been reworked. The new version is: "Every 40 seconds, all Squad Members automatically restore 1 Armour Segment" from “The delay before Armour begins to passively regenerate is reduced by 5 seconds for all squad members.”

Concussive Force:

Increased perk's damage to 200%.

Purity of Purpose:

Increased perk's damage frequency.

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Intimidating Aura:

Added cooldown (5 seconds).

Added damage scale by difficulty.

Steel Within:

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Rapid Regeneration:

Chapter Banner duration reduction is changed from 5 seconds to 10 seconds.

Merciless Resolve:

Added 15% bonus melee damage effect.

Glory's Shield:

Fixed the typo in the description, which did not specify the ranged damage type.

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 10% to 20%.

Added a 20% bonus to the banner's duration.

Forward Momentum:

Bonus damage increased from 25% to 30%.

Effect duration increased from 5 to 10 seconds.

Scrambled Targeting:

Damage-reducing bonus increased from 20% to 25%.

Armour Reinforcement:

Fixed incorrect armor restoration.

Updated localization to better reflect the intended effect of the perk (1 armor segment restored per non-lethal gunstrike).

Effective Formation:

Now works against Extremis-level enemies as well.

Invigorating Icon:

Added effect of slowing by 100% the recharge time of the banner (twice longer).

Inspiration:

Bonus damage increased from 10% to 20%.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal rework for weapons

Contingency Plan Perk (Multi-Melta; Heavy Bolter; Heavy Plasma Incinerator):

Fixed incorrect numbers in perk's description.

Elite Restoration Perk (Multi-Melta):

Fixed incorrect display of enemy class in perk's description.

Perfect Block (All melee weapons)

Adrenaline Surge stacks needed for maximum effect are decreased to 2 from 3.

Armour recovery from maximum effect is decreased from 2 to 1.

Power Fist

Maximum charge time reduced from 3.9 seconds to 2.5 seconds for hold attacks.

Hold attacks can now be partially charged (it used to be one charge for a full damage bonus, now it's two quicker charges for 50% smaller bonuses).

Forward cone damage distance is increased up to 10 meters, making it more viable in mid-range.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal rework for weapons (PvP only)

Bolters:

Bolt Rifle: Base damage is increased by 8%.

Base damage is increased by 8%. Auto Bolt Rifle: Base damage is increased by 6%.

Base damage is increased by 6%. Heavy Bolt Rifle: Base damage is increased by 5%.

Base damage is increased by 5%. Bolt Carbine (SMG Versions): Base damage is increased by 7%.

Base damage is increased by 7%. Bolt Carbine (Marksman Versions): Base damage is increased by 5%.

Base damage is increased by 5%. Occulus Bolt Carbine: Base damage is increased by 10%.

Base damage is increased by 10%. Instigator Bolt Carbine: Base damage is increased by 5%.

Base damage is increased by 5%. Stalker Bolt Rifle: Base damage is increased by 7%.

Grenade Launcher Rebalance:

Reduced the damage amount for AUX Grenade Launcher version (from 25/100/100 to 25/50/75).

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal rework for Equipment

Melta Bomb Damage Buff:

Increased Melta Bomb damage amount from 201 to 221.

Reverted reduced damage to bosses introduced in previous patches.

Krak Grenade Damage Buff:

Increased Krak Grenade damage amount from 110 to 120.

Bosses' Explosive Sensitivity Rebalance:

Changed bosses sensitivity to equipment and grenade launcher from ~0.4 to ~0.25.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal several Gameplay QoL improvements

The first major improvement is that Kick votes can no longer be launched in the final stages of an Operation. That said, here are the remainder of QoLs:

Grapnel Launcher Ability:

Incapacitated enemies that were hit by Grapnel Launcher (which allows Vanguard to automatically finish off an enemy upon landing) can no longer be finished off by other players while Vanguard is being pulled.

Vanguard can no longer take damage when pulled to an enemy.

Jump Pack:

Fixed a bug with Assault flying up after using Jump Pack in some cases.

Fixed a bug where a character could hit the air when performing a ground pound in Story mode in some cases.

Other:

Fixed an issue where Gunstrike may get canceled during usage.

Fixed a bug where the Heavy class couldn’t turn on/off Iron Halo ability during the sprint.

Fixed a rare issue where if Parry was pressed at the exact same time as melee attack — no action would take place.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal rework for certain PvP aspects

PvP Match Ending:

Added a short delay between the post-match screen and the triggering of the win condition.

Added smooth fade-in on the screen and lock on all inputs from the player.

Fixed a bug where Heavy's Iron Halo could stay if activated right before the death in some rare cases.

Fixed a rare bug where Iron Halo was not disabled when enemy Vanguard hooked at Heavy.

Fixed an issue where there was no shield sight mark while hitting the enemy shields with plasma.

Fixed a bug where Assault couldn’t hover on the jump pack after making a Ground Pound.

Fixed an Infinite loading screen onto the Battle Barge after the end of a PvP match in some rare cases.

Many small fixes in level geometry collision.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal reworks for enemy AI

A few changes have been implemented to enemies and how they function on the field. One of the welcome changes is AI Synaptic shock, and AI-friendly fire damage will now scale with difficulty. Here is the list of all changes mentioned in the Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes:

Hierophant Bio-Titan

Reduced damage sensitivity to normal weapons (you can still damage it).

Zoanthrope & Neurothope Gun Strike:

Perfectly dodging Zoanthrope and Neurothrope "beam" attacks will now trigger Gun Strike.

Neurotrope:

Fixed a bug where Neurothrope would freeze in the air when incapacitated after some attack.

Carnifex:

Added more variations to his AI reactions to getting hit.

Fixed an issue that would make Carnifex stay idle when getting shot.

Tyranid Warrior Lash Whip:

Fixed a rare issue making the enemy enter an idle state during combat after getting hit.

Tzaangor Enlightened:

Dodge desirability and cooldown are increased, now it will use dodge less likely when it is under aim and will dodge rarely.

Explosive spear attack damage is reduced.

Rubric Flamer:

Flamer shooting distance is slightly decreased.

Slightly increased time for players to react to the Flame attack.

Rubric Bolter:

Slightly Increased time for players to react on precise shot attack.

Burst fire attack length is slightly decreased.

Scarab Occult Terminator Ranged:

Reduced the number of rocket barrages that Terminator can shoot in a row.

Increased desired range for rocket barrage, now terminator will less likely shoot rocket barrage in the player that are close to it.

Other

Lots of minor animation fixes for various enemies..

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes shed light on changes made in Operations

Fall of Atreus:

Fixed a bug that would cause enemies to not spawn in some areas of Fall Of Atreus.

Obelisk:

Added notification about the chalice forgotten on the holder when leaving the location.

Fixed VO bugs related to the cave part of the level.

Vox Liberatis:

Fixed a bug where dying on Vox Liberatis after interacting with the last altar may show a Defeat Screen after the Victory cinematic.

All

Many small fixes in level geometry collision and Terminus enemies getting stuck in some areas.

Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes reveal general fixes and other technical updates

General

Fixed an issue that was causing partial save loss in some rare cases.

Fixed a bug where Heavy's primary weapon would not shoot after joining in progress.

Fixed a rare bug that would cause a player to be kicked from the party after a leadership transfer.

Many minor fixes in perks, how they stack, and how they trigger in rare cases.

Minor UI fixes and improvements.

Localization fixes.

Tech

Crash fixes and general stability improvements.

General connectivity improvements.

Slightly optimized memory consumption.

Slightly improved performance.

Slightly improved texture streaming speed.

Improved Anti-Cheat.

Render Improvements

Fixed an issue with capsule shadows tech.

In conclusion, Warhammer 40k Space Marine 2 update 6.0 patch notes are rather lengthy, and if you've made it this far, the Emperor will be proud of you. That said, the update will go live soon. An official update regarding downtime and other aspects should be provided on social media shortly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.