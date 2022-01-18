Warzone cheater loses his cool as his cheats stop working mid-stream, community rejoices

Warzone has been smeared by cheaters and hackers since its inception, and it has become a stagnant attribute of the title. Activision might have recently added an anti-cheat called RICOCHET, but it has not stopped the more stubborn hackers from getting through. Warzone lobbies are still filled with hackers who tarnish the gaming playing experience.

Recently, a cheater was spotted getting angry while streaming with hacks on. Hackers have reached the point where they seemingly do not care if their activities are broadcast. The hacker in question streams on Facebook under the name 'Hacking Fredward.'

Another user recently made a video of the cheater getting riled up because his cheats were not working. It proves how much hackers depend upon cheats to win gunfights.

Engine Onwing user gets frustrated on stream after Warzone cheats do not work

Twitter user NYSL Mavriq posted a video where Facebook streamer 'Hacking Fredward' was spotted getting angry and frustrated as his hacks stopped working in the middle of a stream.

credit: 2 mins of a cheater UPSET over his cheats not workingcredit: @oG_JlMMY 2 mins of a cheater UPSET over his cheats not working 😂😂credit: @oG_JlMMY https://t.co/AGzIWUK7f7

In the two-minute video, the streamer is eliminated multiple times, and he always ended up blaming his hacks. In one clip, he could not aim straight and kept aiming towards the ground. He said, “the aimbot just f**king broke again.”

A while later, he revealed his cheats were messing with his movement and that even if he tried, he could not move with his controller. He left the stream explaining that he needed to talk to Engine Owning to fix the situation.

For those unaware, Engine Owning is the biggest cheat manufacturer for multiple gaming titles, and they charge subscriptions from their users for high-level hacks that can bypass the anti-cheat. They were recently sued by Activision for millions of dollars.

FaZe Swagg also dropped in to make fun of the cheater who left the game to fix his hacks.

While it is pleasing to watch a cheater being miserable due to his actions, it still brings to question the credibility of Warzone's anti-cheat.

