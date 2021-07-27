Warzone players astounded by Gunsmith mechanics differences with COD Mobile and Black Ops Cold War

Warzone players are not too impressed with the title at the moment as hackers and glitches have taken over Verdansk. The hacker issue is currently a severe problem that makes every lobby a pain for legit players who hop into Warzone to have a good time.

There are even reports of hackers openly streaming Warzone matches on Twitch without any consequences.

If that wasn't enough, Warzone now seems to be lagging behind even its mobile counterpart when it comes to the efficiency of features.

Warzone pro JGOD recently posted a screenshot from COD Mobile, which showcased how the Gunsmith works in that title. For those unaware, Gunsmith is an integral part of any Call of Duty game as it allows players to build their weapons with the right attachments for maximum performance.

There are tons of attachments for every weapon, and each one adds a unique bit to the firearm. Combinations of the proper attachments make the gun perfect for use according to different combat situations in a match.

For example, gamers can make aggressive or passive builds depending on how they choose to play with a specific weapon.

JGOD's COD Mobile screenshot on Twitter has left Warzone players baffled that a mobile game has better Gunsmith mechanics than the Battle Royale title.

Cod mobile has their stuff together 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NtrvdXz1wT — James - JGOD (@JGODYT) July 26, 2021

Cold war has this detailed too... pic.twitter.com/Wg7cdHzjXA — Daniel Zajbert (@dzajbert) July 26, 2021

We are on Warzone's second year and there's still no detailed stats... It's insane how unprepared MW was for Warzone — Treyarch, buff the C58 please (@Luckyjust1y) July 26, 2021

Tbh cod mobile is really polished for it to be free to play mobile



Monetization is predatory and over the top, but the game itself is pretty good — LetalZero (@LetalZero) July 26, 2021

It's embarrassing Raven can't add these numbers the same way they exist in Cold War. I swear they only have 5 people working on non-gameplay features. Hackers can put Dark Aether zombie camo on MW guns, but Raven can't put it on Cold War guns. — Jake Jackson (@cleverwackyname) July 26, 2021

Warzone Gunsmith seems neglected without proper stats

The Gunsmith that Warzone players use just shows them the positives and negatives of every attachment on the weapon. The red bar means negative, and the green one is for positive influence.

Warzone Gunsmith showing positives and negatives (Image via Call of Duty)

However, getting the exact stats for each attachment and how it will affect the weapon makes a huge difference. A stock on an assault rifle might take away some ADS time, but the exact percentage will help a player decide if it is significant enough to be taken off.

Black Ops Cold War has a similar Gunsmith where all the statistics for each attachment are detailed out clearly.

The unfortunate part is that both COD Mobile and Warzone are free-to-play titles, and there is no reason why the latter players should be derived from this feature. However, that is how the situation currently stands, and things are not looking good for Warzone with every passing day.

