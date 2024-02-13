"Was never supposed to release anywhere else" - VTuber Dokibird issues statement after confidential information was allegedly leaked

VTuber Dokibird seems to have encountered a significant set of challenges. The virtual YouTuber recently made a re-debut in February 2024. However, on February 13, she was compelled to conclude her stream sooner than planned due to the alleged leakage of legal information by her former company, Nijisanji.

She promptly addressed the issue, expressing her regret over the situation and even voicing concerns about the potential leak of her medical records, given reports suggesting she had attempted suicide. She wrote this:

"(It) was never supposed to release anywhere else to any other parties outside of legal department. It makes me wonder if my medical and hospital records was also released without my consent as that was also promised to me to be kept private."

VTuber expresses concerns over leaked documents (Image via X)

Note: This story contains mentions of suicide and self-harm.

What is the controversy involving Vtuber Dokibird and Nijianji?

The VTubing industry has been rocked by yet another bout of drama. The controversy sparked when VTuber Dokibird, then known as Selen Tatsuki (while still affiliated with Nijisanji), announced her intention to release a song featuring other former Nijisanji members (Mysta Rias and Nina Kosaka).

Despite lacking approval from the agency due to the involvement of the aforementioned creators, Selen went ahead and uploaded the song. It was subsequently taken down by the agency. She also encouraged her fans to re-upload it on YouTube.

A few days after this, Selen announced that she had been hospitalized due to an "accident." Shortly thereafter, she was removed from the organization, with the explanation that she had accused other members of bullying, a matter that, according to the organization, should not have been brought to the public's attention.

Vtuber accuses Nijisanji members of bullying (Image via X)

After her termination, Selen reverted to her previous account before Nijisanji, namely Dokibird. It appears she had drafted a legal document with her lawyers regarding her past organization, which was not intended to be made public.

Today (February 13), other Nijisanji talents publicly discussed the contents of the private legal documents, denying the allegations that reportedly led to Selen getting hospitalized (her alleged attempt to s*icide), in what appears to be a breach of trust.

This naturally concerns Dokibird, who has issued another update, stating she's in discussions with her lawyers since the legal documents were sent to Nijisanji confidentially:

"I am currently talking to my lawyer and thankfully only my diagnosis and reason for hospital stay was reported without further private info being disclosed."

VTuber posts an update on the issue (Image via X)

It's unclear whether there will be additional legal or public actions from either Nijisanji or Dokibird. The events have captured public attention, and further developments may emerge as the situation progresses.