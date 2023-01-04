Was Twitch down? Fans react as streaming platform fails to open

Just three days into the new year, Twitch has already suffered its first major blackout after the streaming platform stopped working abruptly around 10:30 AM PST. Social media has already started buzzing after users, both viewers and streamers, started posting about the apparent crash.

Twitch Support @TwitchSupport We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading. We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading. 🔎 We are investigating an issue preventing multiple areas of Twitch from loading.

The official Twitch Support Twitter handle has confirmed that there is an issue preventing parts of the website from loading for users worldwide. According to reports, users already viewing a stream can still watch without hindrance, but it appears that the "Browse" and "Favorites'/'Followed" tab on the left has stopped working.

Javier Santana @Javiersantana1 @TwitchSupport Yeah. I can watch streams but favorites wont load and I can't chat. I can still watch and some users can chat @TwitchSupport Yeah. I can watch streams but favorites wont load and I can't chat. I can still watch and some users can chat https://t.co/AZnXBYm2Qu

At the time of writing, here is what the Just Chatting section of the browse tab looks like:

The glitched Just Chatting section shows no live channels (Image via Sportskeeda)

The search bar is also not working properly, only returning VODs and clips as results without showing the streamer's page. Clicking on the 'Following' tab on the top left just returns the message:

"Error loading data."

The Following Tab is also Glitched (Image via Sportskeeda)

"$2.6 billion company moment": Twitter reacts as Twitch goes down, Twitch Support confirms problems loading the streaming platform

The Amazon-owned company has already started getting a lot of flack for all the bugs on its website as streamers and others in the community started memeing about the incident. Considering that the breakdown of essential Twitch services occurred so early in the year, many on social media started dissing the company.

Popular Minecraft streamer Tubbo shared a screengrab of the failed-to-load page, calling the purple platform dead. He described the whole incident as a "$2.6 billion company moment," referring to their revenue statistics for 2021, where they allegedly made an estimated $2.675 billion.

Tubbo @TubboLive Twitch is dead this is such a $2.6 billion dollar company moment Twitch is dead this is such a $2.6 billion dollar company moment https://t.co/QGZ77OVPjW

QTCinderella's Streamer Awards also got in on the action by poking fun at the platform by sharing a meme that showcases YouTube streamers having fun at the expense of the crash:

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards all the youtube streamers rn all the youtube streamers rn https://t.co/GWWhN0LrGx

Popular Valorant streamer AverageJonas tweeted about the outage, asking if the site is dead:

AverageJonas @Average_Jonas did Twitch just die? did Twitch just die?

HasanAbi took to his alternate Twitter account and wrote about the bugs people are facing on the platform:

hasanbabi @nothasanabi twitch is insanely broken rn twitch is insanely broken rn

Here are some other reactions from the community:

Starlight @ItsxStarlight @TwitchSupport multiple areas = all of Twitch everywhere @TwitchSupport multiple areas = all of Twitch everywhere

One streamer revealed how scary it was because they thought their whole channel had been deleted:

Many other creators echoed the same sentiment:

Chrispe @Chrispe66 @TwitchSupport Thank heavens. I thought I was banned or something. @TwitchSupport Thank heavens. I thought I was banned or something.

Update

It appears that the outage lasted only about half an hour, and users can now access the website again.

