Watch Dogs 2 and Football Manager free on Epic Games Store: How to download and claim your copy

Watch Dogs 2, Football Manager 2020, and the lesser known Stick it to the Man! are all free right now on the Epic Games Store. All you have to do is log in to the Epic Games Store, either through their client or website, and either scroll down or type in the name of the games to go to their store page. Where you would usually click to purchase a game, instead you can click to claim them for free.

Epic Games Store supports Free Gaming

Welcome to the most notorious hacker group around: DedSec. Your objective? Execute the biggest hack in history.



Epic Games’ Free Games program is arguably one of the best ways to play games on a budget. There is nothing quite like “free” for making something accessible, and the games chosen for the Free Games program usually include big, well known games. It’s fair to say that nobody expected to get Watch Dogs 2 for free back when that game was announced, but if you skipped it until now then your patience has paid off.

By giving away these kinds of games free of charge, Epic is actually responsible for helping to create an entire generation of people who are able to play great games, even if it’s a few years after their releases.

Watch Dogs 2, Football Manager 2020, and Stick it to the Man!

The selected games were all fairly well received, and stretch across a number of genres, which means that one of these games will almost certainly appeal to you.

Watch Dogs 2 is an open world action hacker game that has you play as a member of an underground organization that uses their superior hacking ability to pull one over on the authorities. If you played the first one, then you may be pleased (or annoyed) to know that Watch Dogs 2 has you play a completely different character.

Football Manager 2020 is probably already known to anyone who’s a fan of the series as the games have a pretty dedicated fanbase. Manage your own football team (that’s European football/soccer for us Americans) and see if you can help them rise to the top. If you’ve always been curious about the game but never given it a shot, then there’s no cost to picking it up now.

Stick it to the Man! is a stylized 2D side scrolling platformer. Filled with charm, a carefully constructed aesthetic, and wit, this game is a must for fans of games like Psychonauts or Oddworld.