Wayfinder Echoes relaunches with no microtransactions, introduces new anime

The online co-op action game Wayfinder has been rebranded as Wayfinder Echoes by developer Airship Syndicate after a middling launch late last year. This complete overhaul aims to revitalize the fantasy title and attract a new fanbase, all thanks to various new additions and launches on June 11, 2024. This includes breaking away from its GaaS (Games as a Service) roots and countless gameplay changes.

To top it off, an anime based on the Wayfinder Grendel is in development under a star-studded production case; this includes Across the Spider-Verse director Joaquim Dos Santos among other influential names. Here is everything players need to know about Wayfinder Echoes and its anime launch.

Wayfinder Echoes gets a complete overhaul to its gameplay systems and progression

The new Wayfinder Echoes update was introduced in May earlier this year with a preview build airing on May 31, 2024, to much praise from fans. The biggest change here is that it is no longer a free-to-play title; instead, the developers have opted for an Early Access price tag of $24.99 USD. This will be raised by the end of the EA life cycle, which will mature into v1.0 launch by the tail end of 2024.

The one-time purchase will net players access to all Early Access content. This means players will not be bothered by any online account log-ins or pesky microtransactions ever. Existing gamers will see their progression reset since this is an overhaul. However, existing Founders will maintain the content they have purchased from packs.

Wayfinder Echoes can be enjoyed either in offline single-player all alone or online via three-player co-op sessions. There will be four difficulty modes, randomized loot, streamlined character-progression elements, UI changes, new RPG skills, and much more. Players can check out these changes via the Wayfinder Echoes Update launch trailer in the above embed.

PS4 and PS5 players can enjoy the game as it is currently until the Echoes update arrives on Sony's platforms. After this, the original rendition will be discontinued and all PS4 users will be updated to Echoes for the PS5 at no additional cost. Alongside the PS5, the title will also launch on the Xbox Series X|S following its v1.0 launch.

Grendel anime based on Wayfinder Echoes announced

The anime will be helmed by a talented cast of producers (Image via Airship Syndicate)

Airship Syndicate has also revealed an anime based on the Wayfinder Grendel. It will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, who is known for his work on DC Comics media such as Jonah Hex. However, his most notable film is last year's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which received overwhelmingly positive acclaim from fans all around the globe.

Barry J. Kelly of Star Trek: Lower Decks fame is also involved, and the project is under 5 Count Productions. As such, the quality of the anime will be nothing short of stellar, including vibrant action scenes that pop and engaging characters with unique personalities - including the titular beast. The trailer for the anime will go live on June 12, 2024, at 10 AM PT.

Wayfinder Echoes launches in Early Access on Steam on June 11, 2024.