WCC 3 announces International leagues and tournaments in their new beta update

With the World Cup postponed this year, people now have a chance to play the tournament with the world's most renowned cricket game, World Cricket Championship's (WCC) third installment, WCC 3. The game aims to give you a real-life experience similar to that of actual cricket, with its new beta update.

WCC 3's recent beta updates have included realistic animations, full-fledged 'Career Mode' and commentary by Aakash Chopra and Matthew Hayden. Adding to the latest beta launch of the international leagues, tournaments and exciting multiplayer modes, the game now allows you to enjoy your favourite tournaments on your mobile, giving you an enhanced cricketing experience.

You can install this game on Android from the link below:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nextwave.wcc3&hl=en_IN

WCC Beta Update

Some of the exclusive features of this update are as follows:

Tournaments:

You can play in the World Cup, Asia Cup, ODI Series, Tri-Series, Great Australia Bash, Pakistan League, and Bangladesh League. These iconic tournaments will have more lucrative rewards than regular matches. Here, you can benefit from even more free upgrades for your squad members, and strengthen your team. Tournament matches will also help you ascend the in-game competitive leaderboard and the ranking system, the League of Champions (LOC). The higher you are up the LOC, the greater are the rewards.

Multiplayer Formats:

The latest update will also feature the ever-popular multiplayer formats like Batting Multiplayer & Local Multiplayer. Batting Multiplayer is a casual but thrilling batting clash with up to 5 players at the same time. Players showcase the best of their batting prowess, with a ball-by-ball 5-way scoreboard that keeps you at the edge of your seat. Play fast and furious, and slog that ball as hard as you can. You can now play two-over matches and choose to play either in 'Public Mode' against anyone, or in 'Private Mode' by inviting friends.

Offline Gameplay 'The Local Rivals mode':

No internet? No problem! The Local Rivals mode lets you play an offline multiplayer game with anyone near you, over WiFi. This mode requires no internet and is designed for people who love to play together with friends or family.

Play a casual multiplayer game at any location, be it in a train/flight or the remotest of places that you're at, without internet. Local Rivals comes with happy hours! Play for free every day between 4 PM and 6 PM.

Cricket Trivia:

WCC3 is also introducing a cricket quiz that will tickle the fancy of cricket enthusiasts and fans of the sport. Test your cricket knowledge, have fun, and maybe learn new titbits of information playing this trivia blitz.

The World Cricket Championship (WCC) Franchise is the most downloaded and most awarded cricket game franchise with more than 110 million downloads with 15 million monthly active users and approx. The franchise has 3 million users daily spanning over its multiple cricket games. It has been a long-standing successful cricket game and rated among the top 10 games in terms of monthly active users in India for four years in a row.