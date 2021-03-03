"We are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision": Krafton issues clarification on Chairman's PUBG Mobile India statement

PUBG Mobile has been nothing short of a phenomenon, and in the Indian market, it has racked up a massive number in all aspects. The game has become a household name in the country.

At this point, every PUBG Mobile fan in India, in all likelihood, is aware of the announcement made in mid-November about the Indian version of the game. This brought in glimmers of hope as the trailer and website were released, but it was only transitory, and there have been no further official revelations since then.

There have been numerous developments in the battle royale title in the country from various sources, including replies to numerous RTIs. A recent statement by KRAFTON's chairman was misinterpreted, and the South Korean organization has issued a clarification about it.

Also Read: "PUBG Mobile and Free Fire are very similar": Gaming With AB opens up on journey as mobile gaming caster

Krafton issues clarification on Chairman's PUBG Mobile India statement

Recently, the quote of Chang Byung-Gyu, the Chairman of KRAFTON, about PUBG Mobile India was misinterpreted. Following this, Krafton has issued an official clarification to Sportskeeda.

Krafton Communications representative told Sportskeeda by mail,

"We are awaiting for Indian government's consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region."

Earlier today, Sean Hyunil Sohn (Head of Corporate Development at Krafton) spoke to Akshat Rathee (MD and co-founder of NODWIN Gaming) at the 'India Gaming Conference 2021', organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Indian Digital Gaming Society (IDGS).

Advertisement

When Sean Hyunil Sohn was queried about the comeback of PUBG Mobile in India, he was quoted saying,

"I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don't know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that's how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen."

Also Read: PUBG Mobile showed the true potential of India's gaming appetite: Rosen Sharma, CEO of BlueStacks Inc.