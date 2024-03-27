"We are not bothering anybody": Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed argue with an old lady who confronted them in a store

Popular livestreamers Kai Cenat and Darren "IShowSpeed" were IRL streaming from a store when an old lady confronted them on camera. Kai was sitting in one of the shopping carts while the two were getting some food, and the stranger seemingly did not like that. While they were streaming, she approached them and repeatedly asked them to act like "men."

The two were surprised at the incident, with clips of the interaction going viral on social media. Both of them repeatedly pointed out to the older lady that they were not bothering anybody in the store, with Kai Cenat stating this before getting fed up:

"Oh my gosh, is this real life? Ma'am, ma'am, we are not bothering! We are shopping."

"I don't like how you told us to shut up": Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's interaction with an old lady gets heated

Darren and Kai were collaborating on stream, looking to buy some chicken to fry from a store, when the old lady confronted them. As mentioned, Kai Cenat was riding in the cart with the food, and IShowSpeed initially handled the conversation. She started by asking the two why they had no respect for others in the store, to which Kai replied:

"All we are doing is getting fried chicken, what's the issue?"

The stranger was not happy with that answer, stating that they were acting like idiots:

"You are acting like idiots, don't treat me like an idiot."

The streamers insisted that whatever they were doing was not bothering anyone else in the store. IShowSpeed flatly denied her accusation, claiming that she was the one who approached them:

"How are we bothering you? You came up to us. You approached us, I don't even know who you are."

She went on to claim that their actions were disrespectful:

"I approached you out of everybody else in the store because what you are doing is disrespectful."

IShowSpeed countered her, asking:

"So it is disrespectful for him to sit in the cart?"

After that, the situation started going downhill, with Kai Cenat getting out of the cart and calling her out for labeling them idiots while trying to diffuse the interaction with IShowSpeed, even getting a bark in:

"Out of respect for you, let me just say that we were not bothering anybody we are just getting some chicken and waffles. I don't like how you told us to shut up and called us idiots."

At this point, another staff member asked the two streamers to move on, to which Kai Cenat protested, stating:

"You don't even know what happened!"

Towards the end, things were diffused after a security guard approached them and told Kai and IShowSpeed that he was a viewer and everything was fine. However, to the amusement of the viewers, the lady went forward and asked the streamers to help her get some items from the shelves. She even kissed Kai Cenat on the cheeks.