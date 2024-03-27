Popular Fortnite streamer Tyler Blevins, aka Ninja, has revealed that he was diagnosed with Melanoma, a type of skin cancer. The Twitch star made a post on X, announcing that he had gone to the doctor to get a mole checked during his annual skin checkup and was informed by his dermatologist that he had contracted cancer in one of his legs.

However, because it was caught in time, Ninja stated that the healthcare professionals are optimistic about the treatment:

"A few weeks ago I went in to a dermatologist for an annual skin/mole check that Jess proactively scheduled for me. There was a mole on the bottom of my foot that they wanted to remove just to be careful. It came back as melanoma, but they are optimistic that we caught it in the early stages."

"Take this as a PSA to get skin checkups": Ninja uses his post about getting diagnosed with skin cancer to urge everyone to do regular checkups

As mentioned, Melanoma is a type of cancer of the skin that starts in the melanocyte cells that are responsible for the pigmentation of one's skin color. As per the American Cancer Society, people with lighter skin color are at greater risk of developing melanoma on their chest, back, and legs.

As for Ninja, it appears to have affected one of his feet. The streamer also explained that in addition to the mole on the bottom of the feet, there was a dark spot near it, which they had surgically removed:

"I had another dark spot appear near it, so today they biopsied that and removed a larger area around the melanoma with the hopes that under the microscope they will see clear non-melanoma edges and we will know we got it."

The Fortnite Icon also took the opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of skin cancer, urging his 6.6 million followers and everyone reading his post to get regular checkups to catch melanomas and other issues early:

"I’m grateful to have hope in finding this early, but please take this as a PSA to get skin checkups."

The post has naturally garnered a lot of attention on X, considering how popular Ninja is in the gaming and streaming community, with fans and fellow content creators wishing him the best. It is unclear whether this will affect his ability to keep his regular streaming schedule, but readers should note that the diagnosis occurred a few weeks ago, and he has just now revealed it to the public.