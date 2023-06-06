"We're randos here in America" - HasanAbi baffled at Valkyrae's immense popularity in the Philippines

Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" expressed astonishment during his livestream upon witnessing the overwhelming reception fellow streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" received upon her arrival in the Philippines. Valkyrae herself shared the clip on Twitter, where she can be seen being warmly greeted by a large crowd of enthusiastic local fans.

HasanAbi remarked that their fame in the United States paled compared to the immense reception Valkyrae received in Manila. He remarked:

"We're randos (random) here in America"

"This sh*t's crazy man" - HasanAbi reacts to Valkyrae's clip

Valkyrae's visit to the Philippines was coupled with other renowned streamers, including Imane "Pokimane," Kyedae, and Thomas "Sykkuno." They attended the CONQUEST Festival, a Phillipines-based gaming and pop culture convention that took place from June 2 to June 4.

In response to the overwhelming response Valkyrae received, Hasan expressed:

"Yeah, this sh*t's crazy man. This is actually insane. I feel like, we, like, all of our friends, myself included, like, we're just like randos here in America, but like in the Philippines, Pinoy gang comes out."

He continued:

"These swagapino activities are unfortunately through the roof. My swagapino radar broke looking at this. Too much."

The term "swagapino," refers to a Filipino individual with a sense of style, confidence, and swagger.

(Timestamp: 00:30:44)

He added:

"Like this is the f**king mall. Like they (Valkyrae and co.) can't even go to the mall without being mobbed. Like they had to bust out the security."

Here's what the fans said

Fans rushed to the comments of HasanAbi's clip to express their opinions, with many acknowledging Valkyrae's Filipino heritage as one of the factors contributing to the enthusiastic reactions she received.

Some fans also mentioned Bella Poarch's (TikToker and musician) impact, who is part Filipino. Both Bella and Valkyrae have collaborated in the past. Here are a few of the top comments:

Fans recognize Valkyrae and Bella Poarch as the two biggest Filipino creators (Image via ClippyTV YouTube)

The overwhelming support was also acknowledged by another streamer, Pokimane, who was also present in Manila. She took to Twitter and wrote:

pokimane @pokimanelol filipino fans ARE NEXT FKN LEVELLLLL filipino fans ARE NEXT FKN LEVELLLLL 😭❤️

She also shared a selfie with Valkyrae in front of a swarm of Filipino fans. Here is the picture:

pokimane @pokimanelol security was tired of us lmaooo security was tired of us lmaooo https://t.co/ePXDHiF9ob

As of this writing, Valkyrae has returned to Los Angeles and is expected to resume her regular streaming schedule soon.

