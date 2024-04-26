"We're taking over Twitch again" - BruceDropEmOff says he will return to full-time streaming on Twitch

Kick streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" expressed his frustration over Kick's server issues in a recent stream. The streamer then made a comment about returning to Twitch, the platform on which he first blew up. He currently has over 1.3 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform. In comparison, he has 328K followers on Kick.

These days, he pretty much always streams on the Stake-backed platform. His last stream on Twitch was nearly two months ago. During his livestream on April 26, Bruce said:

"We're taking over Twitch again."

Is BruceDropEmOff returning to Twitch full-time? Possibility explored

BruceDropEmOff, former OTK member and one of Twitch's most prominent Black creators, may be considering a return to the Amazon-owned platform. He has recently voiced his frustration with the persistent lag and server problems in Kick. He said:

"Bro, is Kick f**king broken? Nothing is loading? Bro, chat, what the f**k is happening (looking at Kick's home page). Been broken all day."

He then added that he would like to return to his former platform, stating:

"I'm going back to Twitch. I'm going back to Twitch full-time. Everybody here right now, y'all heard it here first. I'm going back to Twitch full-time. I'm not trolling. I am going back to Twitch full-time. We are taking over Twitch again. Yeah."

Watch what he had to say about leaving Kick by clicking here (Timestamp: 00:30:55)

Right now, it's unclear whether he is serious about his return. It is possible that he was just annoyed about Kick's technical issues. The streamer tends to jest often. However, Bruce notably added:

"I'm going back to Twitch full-time...y'all knew what time it was, bro..."

When a viewer sent a TTS (text-to-speech) message enquiring whether he would unban them upon returning to Twitch, the streamer replied:

"I'm unbanning everyone."

BruceDropEmOff's statements remain unconfirmed at this time. Fans will need to wait and see if he follows through. His time at Kick has been marked by various controversies so far, including involvement in doxxing incidents.

Recently, Bruce found himself in a feud with Twitch streamer Josh "YourRAGE" after the latter criticized him for "crying like a girl." Bruce retaliated with a vitriolic rant.