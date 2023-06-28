"We have removed this co-streamer" - The Overwatch League bans Twitch co-streamer who called transgender caster a "pig"

During the Overwatch World Cup 2023 qualifiers, controversy arose after two Saudi Arabian streamers, namely Legendary from Triple Esports and Alivelol from Onyx Ravens, directed transphobic and toxic remarks toward a transgender caster, resulting in a highly contentious situation. Following the incident, the organizers promptly issued an update stating that the individual(s) responsible for the offensive remarks had been banned.

The organizers also clarified that these individuals would not be permitted to participate in future competitions. Here is what they posted:

"Over the weekend, an Overwatch World Cup co-streamer used derogatory language toward one of our casters in violation of our rules. We have removed this co-streamer from all official Overwatch esports programs moving forward.”

What did the streamers say? Overwatch League vows for inclusivity

The Overwatch World Cup 2023 qualifiers experienced a troubling incident when two streamers were observed mocking a transgender caster. This occurrence triggered swift and widespread criticism, resulting in the players being banned from all official Blizzard esports programs.

During the event, the streamers who directed derogatory remarks at the caster were engaged in a watch party for Saudi Arabia's team. Their actions came to light after a player from Team Poland exposed their behavior following the game. Here's what the perpetrators said:

"Why do you have a monkey? (laughs) Why do you have an animal caster? Why is there pig casting the game?"

Another said:

"Guys, are animals allowed?"

The organizers took decisive action by banning those individuals involved. Additionally, they reaffirmed their dedication to fostering an inclusive environment that embraces individuals of all religions and genders. They wrote:

They also emphasized the need for a more positive community and ultimately focused on celebrating the game:

Here's what the community said

The clip featuring the Saudi co-streamers making offensive remarks generated significant criticism from Twitter users. Here are some notable posts:

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, it is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has been performing exceptionally well in the EMEC qualifiers, achieving an impressive 4-0 win record.

However, this incident serves as a reminder to the broader gaming community about the importance of inclusivity and the need to foster a healthier and more welcoming space for all participants.

