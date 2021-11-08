"We want BGMI Lite's release date": Fans flood Twitter with request for BGMI's lighter version for Android devices

The release of BGMI Lite is a topic frequently discussed in the Indian mobile gaming community. This is primarily because many players own low-end devices that cannot run the region-specific version of PUBG Mobile, i.e., BGMI.

As a result, players have taken to numerous platforms to request that the developers release a streamlined version. However, they have received no response yet, which has left them disappointed.

PUBG Mobile Lite fans ask developers for the release of BGMI Lite

Ever since the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite, there has been a great void left (Image via Sportskeeda)

As previously stated, Krafton has made no announcements regarding the release of BGMI Lite. Hence many users have flocked to Twitter to inquire about any developments from the game's officials and influential figures.

There have been numerous questions asked, including the ones listed below:

Raju Bhawar @Rbhawar362 @PUBGMobileLite we want bgmi lite🇮🇳 please🙏 my phone low processr bgmi india not play fast lunch im waiting thank you @PUBGMobileLite we want bgmi lite🇮🇳 please🙏 my phone low processr bgmi india not play fast lunch im waiting thank you

This clearly shows the players' desire for the release of BGMI Lite. Unfortunately, nothing can be guaranteed until the developers themselves confirm it.

The only thing that the community can do is follow the official handles to stay up to date on any game-related news.

What the influencers have mentioned about BGMI Lite

Ghatak is one of the influencers who has talked about the game's release (Image via Sportskeeda)

Even though the developers have not given any updates, some influencers spoke about BGMI Lite. This has brought some hope among players regarding the release of the toned-down variant.

Here are a few of the things that were mentioned:

Ghatak

Around a month ago, Ghatak, a prominent name in the BGMI community, posted an Instagram story on his handle. In it, he reassured fans that a lighter version of PUBG Mobile Lite would be released.

The same can be found in the screenshot below:

This is a screenshot of Ghatak's Instagram story about the streamlined version (Image via Instagram)

Maxtern

On the same day Ghatak's story, Sagar "Maxtern" Thakur talked about the battle royale title in one of his tweets:

Maxtern had tweeted this on his official handle on 10 October 2021 (Image via Twitter)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, it should be noted that none of them have mentioned any time frame.

Edited by Shaheen Banu