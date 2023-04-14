What are the allegations against League of Legends streamer CookieLoL?

Well-known League of Legends Twitch streamer Jakob "CookieLoL" is facing a multitude of serious allegations. On April 12, a 90-page Google document was posted by Twitter user RiviBoca, detailing the streamer's various unethical actions. The catalyst for this doc being released was a post made on Cookie's Discord server by one of his Twitch moderators, where the creator was accused of scamming companies that he was partnering with, as well as being late on several payments.

However, the rabbit hole went deeper, as the streamer was found to have been sexually harassing numerous women and minors on Discord. He responded to the allegations on April 13 in a TwitLonger post that was widely criticized for coming across as insincere. He later apologized again, promising to address the allegations on his Twitch stream. Here's what he said:

"I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behavior over the last years."

CookieLoLxx @CookieLoLxx I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behaviour over the last years. I panicked and wrote a statement that probably felt insincere and it wasn't my intention. I will talk about everything live on stream 15th April at 7 PM CET. I am ashamed of myself and I'm deeply sorry to all those that have been affected by my behaviour over the last years. I panicked and wrote a statement that probably felt insincere and it wasn't my intention. I will talk about everything live on stream 15th April at 7 PM CET.

CookieLoL in hot water

Cookie is a Swedish Twitch streamer known for his League of Legends gameplay. He is a high elo player on the game's European West (EUW) server. The individual has achieved the rank of Challenger on EUW each of the past six years and previously tried to break into the professional scene before directing his efforts to content creation. He is known for creating educational content, primarily focusing on the AD carry role.

The Google document that was made public on April 12 contains a multitude of screenshots of CookieLoL's direct messages on Discord, including him flirting with users after they stated that they were underage. He also allegedly made inappropriate comments to other women, as well as in the general chat of his own Discord server, which is open to minors. The creator was also permanently banned from that platform's other servers for comments he made to underage girls.

Rivi @RiviBoca Cookielolxx has scammed countless mods/employees/viewers, made creepy sexual comments towards minors and women, we made a doc detailing it here docs.google.com/document/d/1dG… Cookielolxx has scammed countless mods/employees/viewers, made creepy sexual comments towards minors and women, we made a doc detailing it here docs.google.com/document/d/1dG…

CookieLoL put out his apology on TwitLonger hours after the Google doc was made public. Here's an excerpt from it.

"Growing up in Sweden, I never thought that a 3 year gap at that age was very weird, and the legal age of consent is 15. At the time I had just turned 20, and she was about to turn 17, and I did not think there was anything wrong with sexually flirting with her."

Since the backlash, CookieLoL has decided to apologize again and promised to address the allegations on his Twitch stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes