What does Austin McBroom do now? YouTuber’s life after divorce explored

Following a divorce and the subsequent breakup of the ACE Family, YouTuber Austin McBroom is reportedly living in an RV outside his ex-wife's mansion. For those uninitiated, the ACE Family couple Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom announced their separation on their social media accounts on January 12.

The pair had made quite a name for themselves since the inception of their YouTube channel in 2016, eventually gaining over 18.4 million subscribers through their various vlogs and challenge videos.

In a video shared by @DramaAlert on X, Austin McBroom can be seen talking about his living situation and explains that he has found a "temporary" solution. He even gives a tour of the RV that he currently resides in.

In the clip, he states:

"Here's just a little update regarding my living situation. Unfortunately, I was unable to move into the home that I really really wanted. And, you guys know much that meant to me because I get to be as close as I can be to my kids. But, I did figure out another solution. That is just temporary, but it's as best as I can do, for now. And, I'm happy with it. And, long as they're happy and I'm happy, that's all that matters."

Talking about the importance of being near his children, he continued:

"So, this is what I did. I was able to get this new motor home. So, I'll be living here, temporary. And they're right here, so. I still get to be super close to my kids, 'cause they're literally, you know, right across the street from me. So, just a little update for you guys."

"Again, this is just temporary" - Austin McBroom gives an overview of his living situation post-divorce with Catherine McBroom

Austin McBroom has been mostly inactive on YouTube since the couple announced their divorce. However, he has become notorious for his unusual Snapchat stories, with him posting content that has been touted as "cringiest" by netizens.

In one of the Snapchat stories posted by the creator, he can be seen doing a cartwheel and a backflip over his phone after laying it down on the ground:

In DramaAlert's January 28 video, Austin McBroom can be seen giving a tour of his new motorized home, which he emphasizes is a transient solution. Before he enters the RV, he addresses the audience directly and states:

"Alright guys, I'm about to give you a quick little tour of my new place. Um, again, this is just temporary, but it's dope, it's dope. Come, check it out."

He shows the living and dining rooms before drawing attention to a "brand-new" TV and other various appliances he had gotten installed inside the RV. These include a microwave and fridge. While giving the tour, he says:

"So, this is how I'm going to be staying y'all. This is fire. So, check it out, this is my living room right here. (Picks up couch cushion) I just got, you know, try to get a few accessories to make it feel like home. Um, here's the dining room table, basically fits all my kids, so it's perfect. Uh, just got this TV in, as you can see, like, this is brand new. Like, the tape is on here. (Waves to cameraman) Like, come here, show em. Like, brand new, guys, everything brand new. "

Austin McBroom then showed off his mini modular kitchen, saying:

"Over here is my kitchen. It's kind of a big kitchen, you know? For a motor home. Got the stove here, got the microwave. Again, everything is brand new."

The ACE family had obtained a large fortune as a result of a huge fan following on YouTube, with Austin McBroom's net worth being estimated to be approximately $31.6 million.