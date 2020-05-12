What is PUBG Mobile Season 12 end date & Season 13 start date?

PUBG Mobile Season 12 End Date and Season 13 Start Date

PUBG Mobile Season 12 is about to end, and PUBG Mobile Season 13 will be released soon after.

The next season will add a bunch of exciting and exclusive rewards that players would be able to unlock by completing their missions.

The release date of the Season 13 Royale Pass has been announced officially.

When will PUBG Mobile Season 12 end and Season 13 start?

PUBG Mobile Season 13: Toy Playground

PUBG Mobile Season 12 will end on 11th May 2020. Season 13 will begin from 13th May 2020 and is expected to get unlocked at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). There will be a small in-game update that will unlock the RP section.

Season 13 Royale Pass would bring a brand new male character, Andy, whose ability would be to increase the speed of drawing and holstering guns.

Additionally, the Royale Pass would bring the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, Vector Skin, four new emotes and much more. Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger would unlock at Rank 50 and the Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100. The entire season, based on the toy theme, would be called 'Toy Playground.'

The price of the Royale Pass has been leaked. The elite Royale Pass would cost 600 UC, and the elite upgrade plus Royale Pass would be worth 1800 UC. If players do not wish their Royale Pass, then they can complete the free Royale Pass missions and unlock the free rewards.

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update has been released officially on Google Playstore and Apple Store. It has brought Miramar 2.0, Gun-crafting feature, Golden Mirado and much more. The update requires 1.97 GB of free space in Android devices and 2.21 GB of free storage space in iOS devices.

Advertisement

Also Read: PUBG Mobile - How to download PUBG Mobile Season 13 Update?