What is Kick's new Path To Verification? Streaming platform unveils new verification rules

Kick has revealed their brand new 'Path To Verification' that changes the criteria of how streamers can get the coveted green checkmark for verified status on the up-and-coming streaming platform. As a platform that has quickly become popular among those looking for an alternative to Twitch and YouTube, the new verification process is essential knowledge for streamers looking to start their careers there.

The key takeaways from a cursory glance at the new rules show that some have been made stricter. However, only verification requests made after May 15 are required to meet the new rules. This means older requests will be judged on the older parameters. Let's look at the new policies to see what it takes to get verified on Kick.

How to get verified on Kick after May 15: Requirements for verification status explored

Let's look at the actual requirements that need to be fulfilled for Kick to offer verification on their platform. Note that while monetization is not locked behind the green checkmark, verification does open the doors to better revenue streams, such as the affiliate program.

The new Path to Verification has several requirements. Here is a comprehensive list:

20 Subscribers: Streamers need to have at least 20 subs to their channel that do not include gifts. Maintain Community: Have an average concurrent viewership of at least 75 in the last month. Be Consistent: Stream for 12 days in the last month. Time constraints: Stream for 30 hours in the last month Chatters: Need to reach 300 unique chatter in the last month

Aside from meeting these milestones, streamers must have two-factor authentication turned on in their security settings, and their accounts must be linked to a phone number.

That said, the new rules also lay down other parameters that, if violated, may lead to the termination of the verification status. Your account may face diversification if the following conditions are not met:

Repeated TOS violations

Being inactive for more than 90 days

No VOD content

Tampering with viewer numbers (view-botting, etc.)

Inorganic streams such as mirrors, pre-recordings, etc

The new rules have been well received by the community, with many lauding Kick for being transparent with their policies.

