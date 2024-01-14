What is NPE? Organization slated to allow Korean streamers to stay on Twitch even after the platform exits the country

A new organization by the name of Neo Paradigm Entertainment, or NPE, seems to be providing a workaround for Korean streamers after Twitch announced in 2023 that it would exit the country by February 2024, citing high maintenance costs. A post by NPE recently announced that it has partnered with Twitch streamer berry0314, who boasts nearly 550,000 followers on the platform.

She is its second member as of now, along with fellow streamer niniBAE. If successful, the organization could allow Korean streamers access to their accounts and continue streaming to their previous capacity.

In an update posted to the Twitch blog on December 5, 2023, Twitch announced the cessation of its business in Korea by February 27, 2024, KST. The live-streaming service stated the reason behind the gargantuan decision was the cost of maintaining services in the country, which, as per the blog post, was "10 times more expensive than in most other countries."

This impacted many big streamers from Korea, who are backed by hundreds of thousands of followers on the platform and millions across social media. The solution seems to have arrived in the form of organizations such as Neo Paradigm Entertainment (NPE), which, on its website, states its aim as:

"Connecting southeast Asian talent with opportunities in the west."

Another message, seemingly from the NPE CEO, as stated by its website, talks about the major changes that have affected Korean streamers and what the organization is trying to do to help:

"I understand this time is very difficult and uncertain. While not NPE's original vision we intend to step up and assist ALL Korean Streamers, influencers, and creators affected by the outcome of regulations affecting the free market."

The message further states:

"We have met with several creators for their input as well as proper IRS attorneys, Immigration Lawyers, and CPAs to put together a plan of action for talent seeking the ability to still work on the platform they helped cultivate and create. We hope in time we can offer much more to everyone than this as we grow and work together to form something new from the ashes of what was taken."

Under a section of the website, NPE states that its services include talent representation, career development, immigration, and legal services for streamers, as well as marketing and branding. If viable, Korean streamers could continue working on Twitch while being signed to organizations.

Fans react to the new developments in the Korean streaming sphere

Netizens speculated how the organization would function to help out the Korean streamers and the possible implications of the same:

However, other netizens showed excitement at the possibility of Korean streamers being able to resume their work, even as the purple platform itself pulls the plug:

Recently, the platform made a huge announcement regarding its workforce. Confirming previous reports, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently stated in a blog post that the company was letting go of nearly 500 employees as part of layoffs to ensure better sustainability of the business as it was currently, as per Dan, "meaningfully larger than it needs to be."