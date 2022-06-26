What are Renown Points in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

There are plenty of forms of currency in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. One of which is renown, which at first glance may not seem like the most important resource to acquire.

Loading up on renown can pay off in a run, especially on higher difficulties. This resource can be used to really boost the stats of a player’s units.

Special currency can purchase stat boosters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Gamers who’ve played through Fire Emblem: Three Houses are likely familiar with what renown is, but it works a little differently in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Renown is essentially points that Shez will get by doing things around the training grounds and gaining a good reputation.

There are two ways players can get renown. Some will be acquired by going through the main story. The more side quests a player does, the less renown they will get from the main story chapters. Side quests are still useful though, since conquering side territories can earn the player Strategy Resources to use later.

Another way to raise renown is to actually do chores around the training grounds. Shez can do this in between chapters for the cost of one Activity Point. The “success” of the chore will vary, as it's totally based on RNG.

Players get some renown just by playing through the main battles (Image via Omega Force)

During a normal playthrough, a player should naturally get enough renown to acquire everything they need. For those seeking a more hardcore experience, they might want to consider saving scuming. This is when the player completes a task, sees the result, and then resets (having saved beforehand) until they get a “perfect” chore.

Now, what good is renown for in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses? Well, its primary use is to purchase stat boosters. These include items such as Speedwings, Energy Drops and Spirit Dust that can permanently raise one stat.

It’s really hard to underrate how important these items are, especially in a difficult playthrough. One way that the developers raise difficulty in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is by buffing up enemy units.

These stat boosting items, though, will help the player’s units “catch up” to the enemies, making fights less brutal.

The most important stat boosters to prioritize are Rocky Burdocks, Speed Carrots, Speedwings and Energy Drops. Rocky Burdocks and Energy Drops raise Strength, while Speed Carrots and Speedwings naturally boost speed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far