What's included in Modern Warfare 2 FC stars bundle? Messi, Neymar, Pogba, and more

Lionel Messi and Neymar are some of the most unexpected names set to make an entry in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. With the first season of Warzone 2.0 launching soon, this comes as great news for fans who have been anticipating in-game new content.

Activision has already announced the launch of the new features as part of the first season. Much of the content is based on typical offerings that fans have been able to identify with the series for so long. Adding to this, Activision is also focused on celebrating the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Modern Warfare FC will commence when Season 1 goes live. Due to the integration between Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2, players will be able to access the content of both titles. In terms of new events, the CODBall mode will be available for a limited time. While players await further details on the mode, Messi, Pogba, and Neymar will certainly be the talking points.

All three world-class footballers will come in as Operators upon launch, and thankfully for fans, there is some clarity about how players will be able to obtain them. It appears Activision will be following a different policy than what they have adopted in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 players will need to invest in limited-time bundles to acquire these special operators. Neymar's bundle will be made available on November 21, followed by Pogba's bundle on November 25. Lionel Messi will be the final star to make his entry on November 29.

Fans will be eager to see what other content will be made part of these bundles along with their prices. Given the hype surrounding Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, coupled with the fact that Messi and Neymar have a massive following around the world, fan interest is expected to be high.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will be getting more content with Messi and Neymar's bundle

Apart from the Modern Warfare FC content, players will receive plenty of new game modes and blueprints, along with many other features. New game modes include limited-time content that will be made available to players and should bring some exciting rewards.

Players will also be able to acquire more rewards from the Season 1 Battle Pass. Earning new blueprints and Operator skins may require players to grind through at least 100 levels of rewards, a challenge that could interest many. It all goes live starting tonight, and it remains to be seen if the performances can emulate the success of Warzone.

