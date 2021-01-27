What is Soft Aim in Fortnite, and how it could get you banned

Soft aiming in Fortnite is a hack that allows players to gain a massive advantage over others in the globally renowned Battle Royale game.

The soft aim hack works as an auto-trigger for users. This means that whenever a hacker places their crosshair on a player, the weapon will automatically fire with 100% accuracy. Additionally, the soft aim hack does not get affected by movement or any form of motion that the hacker might be undergoing.

However, similar to most other hacks and cheats, the soft aim hack only works when the player installs a third-party application to alter Fortnite. This means that the third-party software can be detected by the anti-cheat engine present in the game, eventually resulting in a banned player using malicious tools.

Here's everything to know about Soft Aiming in Fortnite and why it is a growing community problem.

Soft Aim hack in Fortnite

Soft hacking is the process of modifying digital objects to alter a specific application. Similarly, the soft aim hack alters certain objects in Fortnite, allowing players to exploit the auto-trigger hack.

The rampant use of this hack has created an extremely bitter experience for everyone else playing the game.

The soft aim hack caused a massive ruckus in the community. Even professional players like Dennis "Cloakzy" Lepore expressed their frustration publicly. However, the soft aim hack can be complicated for the anti-cheat engine to detect.

The anti-cheat engine is usually looking to track unusual movements or gameplay. However, since the soft aim hack does not alter any form of movement or input changes, it can be challenging to detect. Nevertheless, Epic Games has been working hard to fix the situation and relieve the community from hackers.

Like this is what I mean I see them all the time I joined a discord once and it had like 28k people in it and most of them had soft aim it’s just ruining the game man @FortniteGame do something pic.twitter.com/C7TKvexVsJ — Aloof Batch (@Batchfn) January 22, 2021

People replying saying their arent cheaters in Fortnite are wrong. There is rampant undetected soft aim menus etc, high profile players caught recently. — Dave (@DarthBHM) January 22, 2021

After repeated outcries from gamers regarding undetected cheats and hacks, it is up to Epic Games to address these issues and ensure an optimal player experience in Fortnite.