What is the story of V Rising?

V Rising is the latest vampire-based survival game that gives players control of one of the blood-thirsty beings.

The objective of the game is to build a castle, hunt for blood to survive and grow an empire that conquers a living multiplayer world. Many creators and streamers have been pumping tons of hours into the game since its launch.

Those interested in trying V Rising out might want to know the backstory of the game. Stunlock Studios has delivered a world that sees a vampire awaken from a long slumber with the goal of ruling.

The story of V Rising

Players awake from dormancy with a massive hunger for blood and power (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Like most roleplaying games, this new vampiric adventure lets players craft their own stories based on their character. However, this doesn't mean there isn't a backbone to support the story.

Stunlock Studios has provided the groundwork for the story while letting players interact with the world as they see fit. That makes for one compelling narrative in a world filled with bloodsucking fiends.

Per V Rising's official website, players can expect the following storyline to be the main focal point:

"Awaken as a weakened vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive."

Players start the game as a relatively weak creature that has been stripped of their "unholy powers" and is starving for blood. That is the basis of the story as players begin to hunt to strengthen themselves.

Aside from certain quests and objectives, players can make their vampire characters fit in whatever playstyle they like. They can become a force of power or a diplomat if they'd prefer.

Whether joining friends to conquer the world or going solo to stay in the shadows, V Rising delivers an experience that allows players to shift the story to their liking.

The main goal of the game is to build a castle to rule from. Players can lure humans back to the castle and convert them into a servant of darkness. This all plays into the formation of an empire that rules the vampire underworld.

Aside from the introduction that every player goes through, the creation of a story depends on what quests they undertake and what type of vampire overlord they want to become.

