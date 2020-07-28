Fans have been demanding an update to Red Dead Online for months now. Some of them even took to the streets in the game, dressing up as clowns, to protest Rockstar's lack of communication.

Red Dead Online has been a vastly improved experience since the Frontier Pursuits update, that added much-needed depth to the game.

While the game itself was not the issue, but Rockstar's lack of support for the game in the way of a vast content update, was.

We are happy to share that both GTA Online and Red Dead Online will receive exciting new updates in the weeks ahead.



— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

However, it has been nearly seven months since the last big update for Red Dead Online was rolled out, and fans are not pleased with the state of affairs. This resulted in an unusual form of protest with fans dressing up as clowns and gathering in droves in Red Dead Online lobbies.

The clown movement finally paid off, with Rockstar announcing a huge content update for Red Dead Online in the form of "a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism as part of an all-new Role, plus a new Outlaw Pass, tons of community-requested features and fixes".

What time does the Red Dead Online update come out?

The update will go live on July 28 at about 10 AM UK BST, i.e. 2:30 PM IST. This is the same time for updates as GTA Online's Weekly Updates, and players can expect the update size to be rather large, given the amount of content coming their way.

In addition to the mentioned updates for July 28 in the Rockstar Newswire post, Rockstar has stated that the game will receive continued support throughout the year.

Is the update out yet????



Goodnight 🤠😴 pic.twitter.com/D3CG22I4i5 — Red Dead Online Community (@RedDeadRDC) July 27, 2020

This is excellent news for fans who have spent hours in Red Dead Online. Maintaining the player-base through constant updates is essential for Online experiences such as these.