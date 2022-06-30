Which year will Lorelei and the Laser Eyes release?

Nintendo Directs are notorious for revealing some odd and abstract titles during their runtime, but no one could have expected Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. Right away, the trailer peaked the interest of gamers with its unique artstyle, abstract, gameplay, and interesting name. With just a taste, players already want more.

On to when players can expect to get their hands on this title, Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is expected to release sometime in 2023. Sadly, players will have to wait a good little bit before they are able to solve the winding and unclear mystery of the ominous mansion shown in the game's reveal trailer.

Though we still know very few details about this game, players are already grasping for whatever they can find out. More specifically, players want to know when they will be able to pick this game up for their Nintendo Switch. It may also be worth noting other platforms that Lorelei and The Laser Eyes will be on.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes: What we know so far

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes comes from the same studio as the title Sayonara Wild Hearts, another abstract experience that captured the hearts of those who played it. While that game was a fast-paced, colorful experience, Simogo's upcoming title appears to take a drastically different tone, going for a more black-and-white noir vibe.

Given the abstract nature of the trailer, not much can be said regarding Lorelei and the Laser Eyes' main form of gameplay. While we do know that it will be a puzzle game centered around a classic murder mystery, the game appears to take place in an old mansion in central Europe; its summary is also cryptic.

It is implied that the game's story may not all be as it seems through wording in the summary as well as the psychodelic nature of what is assumed to be gameplay. Given the nature of games around the same theme, it could be implied that the main goal is to solve the murder that took place at its setting.

Though it is unclear as to the relevance they have to the story, the "laser eyes" seen at the end of the trailer are not black-and-white like the rest of the trailer. Throughout the video, a third color of neon pink can be regularly seen in its sections, detailing with what is presumably gameplay; the same color as the lasers.

Simogo @simogo A blog post in which we explain a little about what Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is, and how it came to be: simogo.com/2022/06/28/lor… A blog post in which we explain a little about what Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is, and how it came to be: simogo.com/2022/06/28/lor…

As many gamers can guess, given the series' showcase in Nintendo Direct, the game will be available on the Switch. However, for those who are interested but find themselves without one of Nintendo's newest consoles, the game will also be released on Steam for PC.

Though what we know about Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is still scarce, it can be seen just from what gamers have seen so far that this game will be one in a million. Players interested in picking up a copy should keep an eye online as well as on the Nintendo Switch store and Steam.

