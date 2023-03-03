When is Fire Emblem Engage Wave 3 DLC releasing next week? Expansion Pass content explored

It has been almost two months since the release of Fire Emblem Engage, and the JRPG has continued to receive DLC expansions every few weeks. There are four waves of expansions that have been planned for the game in total, with the first two already having gone live in previous months.

The Wave 3 DLC is set for next week. It will be made available on March 8, 2023, for Japan, which should be March 7, 2023, for North America.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Wave 2 - Hector, Soren, & Camilla.



Wave 3 - Chrom and Robin, & Veronica.



And in Wave 4, a new story called the Fell Xenologue will be unlocked.



The exact time of the release is yet to be officially announced. However, there will be more confirmations from Nintendo in the coming days.

It will be interesting to see which new Emblems will make their way to Fire Emblem Engage once DLC Wave 3 goes live next week.

What to expect from Fire Emblem Engage Wave 3 DLC

When talking about the first few set of DLC Waves that went live in Fire Emblem Engage, Nintendo said:

"Obtain Emblem Bracelets to Engage with more Emblem characters and get support items and new accessories with the Paid DLC for the Fire Emblem™ Engage game.

"Pre-order the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass today and download Wave 1 when it becomes available to meet Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude (as one Emblem Bracelet) and take on Divine Paralogues to get Tiki as an Emblem character.

"As more waves become available, you can test your mettle in even more Divine Paralogues, obtain Emblem characters and accessories, and experience a brand-new story with added characters and locations."

The second DLC expansion introduced Edelgard, Dimitri, Claude, and Tiki to the roster of playable characters and Emblems. This added a fresh take on some of the game's proceedings and variety when it comes to how players wanted to set up their roster of units based on the skirmishes they were looking to face.

Wave 3 DLC, on the other hand, is expected to add another round of Emblems as well as Paralogue missions that will allow players to recruit them. The additions will include Chrom and Robin (Emblem of Bonds), as well as Veronica (Emblem of Heroes).

Wave 4 will be the final DLC that Fire Emblem Engage will get. It is expected to be a bit different than the previous ones, as the game will add Fell Xenologue as part of the new narrative. However, there is yet to be any official news in that regard.

