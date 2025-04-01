Xbox Game Studios' open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, is finally coming to PlayStation 5 this spring. The devs have confirmed that the Xbox exclusive is officially launching on Sony’s PlayStation 5 on April 29, 2025. However, those in a rush to get their hands on it can play it as early as April 25, 2025, by pre-ordering the Premium Edition.

The port is being handled by Panic Button, the same company responsible for bringing Forza Horizon 4 to the PS5. It has also worked on high-profile ports like Doom and Warframe.

What’s better and what’s not?

The best part about this PlayStation 5 release is that there are no separate servers. Thanks to cross-platform support, PS5 players will be able to play with the Forza community from day one.

Moreover, the PlayStation 5's hardware advantage could mean an improved performance, visuals, and smoother gameplay than previous-gen consoles. While the precise optimizations haven’t been officially confirmed, players can likely expect a higher frame-rate and a more stable experience.

While Forza Horizon 5 is finally coming to the PS5 after a long wait, there’s a catch – no cross-save or progression transfer. If you’ve already spent countless hours on the game when playing on Xbox or PC, you won’t be able to carry over your progress. That means PlayStation gamers will have to start afresh – no garage full of tuned-up cars, unlocked events, and credits.

What editions of Forza Horizon 5 are available on the PlayStation Store?

Players will be able to pick from three major editions on the PlayStation Store. The Standard Edition will include the complete base game and its free content and feature updates like Horizon Realms.

The Deluxe Edition will have access to an additional 42 cars included with the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass.

Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition will feature both Forza Horizon 5 expansions (Rally Adventure and Hot Wheels), 42 additional cars from Car Pass, VIP Membership, and some extra perks that will be included in the Welcome Pack.

To conclude, the launch of Forza Horizon 5 on the PS5 is a huge win for PlayStation fans who have been missing out on one of the best open-world driving experiences out there.

