When is Genshin Impact Slime Paradise coming to PS4: Everything we know so far

Genshin Impact's Slime Paradise web event launched on January 22nd and is scheduled to run till January 31st.
Unfortunately for PS4 players, the Slime Paradise web event was not released for the console. The developers at miHoYo had confirmed that the PS4 version for Slime Paradise will be made available at a later date for players. The developers had also stated that the reason behind this delay is due to "issues with account mechanics."
There has been no further news from miHoYo regarding the release of the Slime Paradise web event for Genshin Impact players on the PS4. The delay is justified on miHoYo's end, as optimizing PS4 accounts with the web platform can cause certain issues.
miHoYo is currently working on releasing the Slime Paradise web event for PS4 players. Patch 1.3's release, along with the introduction of Xiao, is heading closer, leaving the developers with extremely little time to make the web event available for PS4 players.
Genshin Impact's Slime Paradise web event on the PS4
The Slime Paradise web event presents Genshin Impact players with a wonderful opportunity to claim rewards such as Primogems and Mora. However, the unavailable event for PS4 players means missing out on a unique event experience.
The possible rewards that players can claim from the Slime Paradise web event in Genshin Impact are:
- 30 Primogems - Redeemable four times - Costs 2,000 Paradise Tickets*
- 5 Hero's Wit - Redeemable five times - Costs 600 Paradise Tickets
- 5 Fine Enhancement Ore - Redeemable five times - Costs 300 Paradise Tickets
- 10,000 Mora - Redeemable 10 times - Costs 600 Paradise Tickets
- 500 Mora - Redeemable 99 times - Costs 100 Paradise Tickets
This is how the last official statement from miHoYo regarding the availability of the Slime Paradise web event for Genshin Impact players on the PS4 reads:
"The PlayStation®4 version of this event will be released at a later date due to issues with account mechanics. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you, Travelers."
Note: Paradise Ticket is the exclusive in-game currency for the Slime Paradise web event.Published 26 Jan 2021, 00:11 IST