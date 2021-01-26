When is Genshin Impact Slime Paradise coming to PS4: Everything we know so far

Genshin Impact's Slime Paradise web event launched on January 22nd and is scheduled to run till January 31st.

Welcome to Slime Paradise! Purchase decorations to adorn the paradise with and win Primogems, Mora, and other rewards!



Event Details >>>https://t.co/bJCTNQFj3o#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/H9hFIFLqxG — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 22, 2021

Unfortunately for PS4 players, the Slime Paradise web event was not released for the console. The developers at miHoYo had confirmed that the PS4 version for Slime Paradise will be made available at a later date for players. The developers had also stated that the reason behind this delay is due to "issues with account mechanics."

There has been no further news from miHoYo regarding the release of the Slime Paradise web event for Genshin Impact players on the PS4. The delay is justified on miHoYo's end, as optimizing PS4 accounts with the web platform can cause certain issues.

This is how things work on console. It's not just Genshin. You clearly don't understand how Sony handles validation, so perhaps do some research on the subject. — Mai-pan (@Moozuchan) January 22, 2021

miHoYo is currently working on releasing the Slime Paradise web event for PS4 players. Patch 1.3's release, along with the introduction of Xiao, is heading closer, leaving the developers with extremely little time to make the web event available for PS4 players.

Genshin Impact's Slime Paradise web event on the PS4

The Slime Paradise web event presents Genshin Impact players with a wonderful opportunity to claim rewards such as Primogems and Mora. However, the unavailable event for PS4 players means missing out on a unique event experience.

The possible rewards that players can claim from the Slime Paradise web event in Genshin Impact are:

Advertisement

30 Primogems - Redeemable four times - Costs 2,000 Paradise Tickets*

5 Hero's Wit - Redeemable five times - Costs 600 Paradise Tickets

5 Fine Enhancement Ore - Redeemable five times - Costs 300 Paradise Tickets

10,000 Mora - Redeemable 10 times - Costs 600 Paradise Tickets

500 Mora - Redeemable 99 times - Costs 100 Paradise Tickets

This is how the last official statement from miHoYo regarding the availability of the Slime Paradise web event for Genshin Impact players on the PS4 reads:

"The PlayStation®4 version of this event will be released at a later date due to issues with account mechanics. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you, Travelers."

Note: Paradise Ticket is the exclusive in-game currency for the Slime Paradise web event.