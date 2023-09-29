"When did we go from three pixel avatars to this" - MrBeast and netizens react to Lex Fridman and Mark Zuckerberg's recent Metaverse podcast

YouTube podcaster Lex Fridman and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg collaborated to produce a podcast episode, but what made it unique was that the entire event was orchestrated within a metaverse environment. For those unfamiliar, the duo didn't meet in person. They connected virtually via VR headsets, with their faces, expressions, and body language digitally reproduced thanks to prior scans.

Naturally, the incredibly detailed and ultra-realistic images left many scratching their heads; YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" remarked:

"Wow, since when did we go from 3 pixel avatars to this! What the hell did I miss"

MrBeast left surprised at the new Metaverse (Image via Twitter/X)

Lex Fridman and Mark Zuckerberg podcast leaves the internet baffled

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta initially introduced Meta avatars in August 2022. However, the cartoonish 3D appearance led to trolling and mockery. A year later, Meta seems to have elevated their VR experience by introducing ultra-realistic avatars. Here's a before and after version of Meta's avatar (one year apart):

Meta's photorealistic avatar, one year apart (Image via YouTube)

Yesterday's podcast marked the debut of their interaction using "codec avatars." The entire podcast, lasting approximately one hour, is accessible on both Twitter/X and YouTube.

Mark clarified that a prerequisite for this process involves prior scans capturing various facial expressions, a step both of them completed. Subsequently, a computer-generated code is executed to construct codec avatars around their facial and body features. Notably, the headset can detect their movements and expressions during the interaction.

In fact, it's not just expressions that are captured; even minute details like freckles, wrinkles, and asymmetries are transmitted through the wire, as seen in yesterday's footage of the two.

Mark also mentioned that Meta is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of AI research and development and is committed to sharing its work with the open-source community.

Such advanced methods of interaction and AI technology naturally left the internet both spooked and amazed. Lex's podcast garnered a wide range of reactions, including some noteworthy ones made on X:

X users give their take on the podcast (Image via Twitter/X)

The podcast also received a host of comments on YouTube. Here are some of the top ones:

Fans react to the Metaverse (Image via YouTube)

Despite these impressive advancements, Mark Zuckerberg has stated that it will be at least three years before we can fully experience the much higher level of AI augmentation and Metaverse experience.