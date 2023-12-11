When will Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update release? Release time across all regions confirmed

The Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update promises plenty of exciting content for the entire community, and the release is closer than ever. Since the start of December, there's been plenty of excitement regarding when all the new content is going to be available for players. Thanks to reliable content specialist We Clash, the community now has a firm idea as to when they will be able to upgrade their existing Town Halls.

The Town Hall 16 update has a lot to offer, with Supercell aiming to bring fresh life into the popular town-builder come RTS game. TH16 became the talk of the town when it was teased as part of an earlier trailer dropped by the developers.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update release date

Expand Tweet

Based on the screenshot shared by We Clash, there's a Clash of Clans event pop-up that has been created by what appears to be the Google Play Store. As per the pop-up, the release will take place at 12 pm local time for We Clash. Since then, it has been the community has deciphered that the Town Hall 16 Update will be available starting at 10 am GMT.

Players in the United States will be able to enjoy all the new content from 5 am ET/2 am PT, and those in India can get the upcoming update at 3:30 pm IST. Players located in other regions can find out the time by accounting for the zone differences.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 update expected download size

This one is slightly harder to crack as the new update isn't available for download. Supercell doesn't follow an advanced download schedule like developers miHoYo, for example. Hence, the actual size will be known only when the downloads are available.

That said, the upcoming update is expected to be at least 100 MB or more in size. After all, it includes resources for an entirely new Town Hall to begin with, along with the changes being made in some of the existing items in the game. You should consider following the game's official X account and Sportskeeda for all the latest news.