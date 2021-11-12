“Where is BGMI Lite?”: Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players frustrated with lack of information on game

After PUBG Mobile got banned, a huge void was left in the Indian mobile gaming community, but it was quickly filled with the release of BGMI. However, all users who played PUBG Mobile Lite were saddened because there wasn’t a lighter variant for the new battle royale title.
Following all of this, numerous discussions and rumors have spread throughout the community about BGMI Lite. Nevertheless, fans have been left disappointed because the developers have yet to confirm anything about the game.
Is there any information regarding BGMI Lite? Fans are asking for a response from developers
Because not everyone has a device that can run BGMI smoothly, players have had to wait for a streamlined variant. As a result, they have taken to various social media platforms to ask officials and influencers if they can provide any information about BGMI Lite.
The same can be found in the tweets below:
However, much to fans’ dismay, the developers have not provided a formal response regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite, implying that they will have to continue to wait.
But a few influencers from the Indian community have provided relief by mentioning the release of the lighter version:
Ghatak
Over a month back, on 10 October, TSM Ghatak uploaded an Instagram story where he was reassuring players about the release:
“It will take time but BGMI Lite / PUBG Lite will be released for sure.”
Here’s the screenshot of the story:
Maxtern
On the same date as Ghatak, Maxtern, another prominent figure in the BGMI community, talked about the release of a toned-down version. He had the following words:
“BGMI Lite see You soon!”
Both of these statements elicited a resoundingly positive reaction, raising hope among fans.
Note: Gamers should take these statements with a dose of skepticism because neither influencer mentioned a time frame. Furthermore, the developers have yet to make an announcement around BGMI Lite.