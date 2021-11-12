“Where is BGMI Lite?”: Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players frustrated with lack of information on game

After PUBG Mobile got banned, a huge void was left in the Indian mobile gaming community, but it was quickly filled with the release of BGMI. However, all users who played PUBG Mobile Lite were saddened because there wasn’t a lighter variant for the new battle royale title.

Following all of this, numerous discussions and rumors have spread throughout the community about BGMI Lite. Nevertheless, fans have been left disappointed because the developers have yet to confirm anything about the game.

Is there any information regarding BGMI Lite? Fans are asking for a response from developers

Fans are asking for a lighter version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Sportskeeda)

Because not everyone has a device that can run BGMI smoothly, players have had to wait for a streamlined variant. As a result, they have taken to various social media platforms to ask officials and influencers if they can provide any information about BGMI Lite.

The same can be found in the tweets below:

Pawan mogiya @pawanmogiya573

Pawan mogiya @pawanmogiya573

Please give me answers @Anuj_Tandon BGMI lite kab ayga

Subhankar Roy @itzz_Roy_01 We want BGMI lite We want BGMI lite

RISHIKESH KUMAR @RISHIKE20375098

Please, We want PUBG MOBILE LITE( mobile version not PC version) back in INDIA 😭😭😭😭😭😭 because PUBG MOBILE LITE is banned in INDIA.

There is huge fan of pubg lite in INDIA around 10 million.

RISHIKESH KUMAR @RISHIKE20375098

Please, We want PUBG MOBILE LITE( mobile version not PC version) back in INDIA 😭😭😭😭😭😭 because PUBG MOBILE LITE is banned in INDIA.

There is huge fan of pubg lite in INDIA around 10 million.

Please sir, launch PUBG MOBILE LITE in INDIA. @PUBGMOBILE Sir

Insta Beings @InstaBeings

previously used had pubg mobile lite as more than 70% gamers have low devices & more then 500k white channels with 5M+ videos of pubg mobile lite we would love to have "battleground mobile India lite"



#WeWantbgmiLite



@KRAFTONOfficial

@KRAFTONOfficial

@GoDPraveenYT To #krafton previously used had pubg mobile lite as more than 70% gamers have low devices & more then 500k white channels with 5M+ videos of pubg mobile lite we would love to have "battleground mobile India lite"

#WeWantbgmiLite

However, much to fans’ dismay, the developers have not provided a formal response regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite, implying that they will have to continue to wait.

But a few influencers from the Indian community have provided relief by mentioning the release of the lighter version:

Ghatak

Over a month back, on 10 October, TSM Ghatak uploaded an Instagram story where he was reassuring players about the release:

“It will take time but BGMI Lite / PUBG Lite will be released for sure.”

Here’s the screenshot of the story:

Ghatak’s statement about the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Instagram)

Maxtern

On the same date as Ghatak, Maxtern, another prominent figure in the BGMI community, talked about the release of a toned-down version. He had the following words:

“BGMI Lite see You soon!”

Here is what Maxtern had tweeted on 10 October regarding BGMI Lite (Image via Twitter)

Both of these statements elicited a resoundingly positive reaction, raising hope among fans.

Note: Gamers should take these statements with a dose of skepticism because neither influencer mentioned a time frame. Furthermore, the developers have yet to make an announcement around BGMI Lite.

