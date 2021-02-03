How to find Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite Season 5

Bunker Jonesy is one of the sneakiest NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Locating him can be a handful for most players.

This week we had a quest called "Find a Hidden Bunker??" and the face of the challenges MOTD is Bunker Jonesy.



He definitely is very important in the storyline, what theories do you have about it? pic.twitter.com/9Xofvt01PZ — Frenzy - Fortnite Leaks (@FrenzyLeaks) January 28, 2021

Bunker Jonesy's theories suggest that the NPC was punished for knowing 'a way out of the loop.' Additionally, the NPC also presents a variety of dialogues when interacting with various in-game Jonesy outfits. The specific Jonesy outfits which trigger a unique dialogue from Bunker Jonesy are:

Recruit Jonesy

Castaway Jonesy; and

Jonesy the First.

Bunker Jonesy can be tricky to locate on Fortnite's island due to the lack of a fixed spawn point. This NPC can appear at one of two locations. They are:

Camp Cod.

Shipwreck Cove.

The following is a detailed rundown of how players can find Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Advertisement

Bunker Jonesy in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

To find Bunker Jonesy, players are advised to head to either of the aforementioned locations and begin scavenging for the NPC. Shuffling between the two locations is the best bet to tracking him down.

Since the inception of Season 5 in Fortnite Chapter 2, the game has witnessed plenty of NPCs being introduced to the game. From the Predator to the Mandalorian, Fortnite fans have enjoyed fan-favorite NPCs in the game.

However, Bunker Jonesy is just another rendition of Jonesy, one of the first characters to ever be introduced in Fortnite. The regular man with blonde hair from Fortnite's early days was the first rendition of Jonesy.

Here's all of the Week 9 Legendary and Epic Challenge voice lines from Bunker Jonesy - The one with the most knowledge of the loop so far!



What do you think this means?



Via: @FN_Assist #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/T4Oid4bOAG — Incredible - Fortnite news & leaks (@IncrediblePlay_) January 28, 2021

Nonetheless, Jonesy has received a bunch of new renditions as Fortnite has resumed progress. The Bunker Jonesy skin was introduced in the game after Jonesy, and a few other characters had to hide inside a bunker during the volcano event in Season 8.

Bunker Jonesy is supposedly an eccentric version of the original character. Sporting long hair and beard along with an "I am a banana" tattoo on his arm, this rendition of Jonesy is one that no Fortnite loyalist can afford to miss.