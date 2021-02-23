Where to find the Hand Cannon, aka Deagle, in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite recently brought back the Flintlock pistol, much to the delight of many fans.

Then, without warning, they vaulted it again, having only been available in-game for a few weeks. Now players know why. The Hand Cannon, aka the Desert Eagle, aka the Deagle, has returned.

Fortnite's Dealge returnes

Flintlocks have been replaced Deagles! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 23, 2021

Vaulted in Patch 11.0, the Deagle received a texture update in Patch 13.20, hinting at its eventual return to the game. Similar to the Flintlock Pistol, the Deagle knocks a player back when fired, dealing large amounts of damage, as well as scoring a x2 multiplier on headshots. Fan reaction to the reintroduction of the gun as been overwhelmingly positive so far.

SCREAMING RIGHT NOW — Broller (@LeBroller) February 23, 2021

Where to find Fortnite's Deagle

Players can find the Deagle everywhere they would normally find their favorite weapons. Check chests, suppy crates, and the ground. With its rerelease, and increased rarity, it is going to be a hot commodity among Fortnite fans, so players will either have to luck into finding one or pick one up after making an elimination of player that has one.

The best bet? Land at Dirty Docks, as it boasts 34 chests and a whopping 110 pieces of ground loot. As one of the most loot dense POIs in Fortnite with the least chance of getting taken out by crowds, the chances of snagging a Dealge should be higher. Avoid other chest dense areas, such as Salty Towers. Since player death rates are high here, there is a greater chance of getting taken out of a match early.

Expect a lot of Fortnite players to be running around with Deagles until the novelty wears off a bit, or until Epic decide to vault the gun again for another shiny rerelease. Until then, enjoy blasting builds and players to splinters with Fortnite's very own hand cannon.