Where to locate Hideo Kojima easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077

The legendary Hideo Kojima, creator of Death Stranding and the Metal Gear Solid series, makes a secret appearance in Cyberpunk 2077.

Available for players only as a hidden easter egg, Hideo Kojima appears in Cyberpunk 2077 as Hideyoshi Oshima. Players can find the legendary game developer inside a bar in Arasaka Waterfront, a part of the Watson District in Night City.

There is only one hidden way for players to catch a glimpse of Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077. In case a player opts for a different choice, they won't be able to witness the legendary game developer in Cyberpunk 2077.

Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077

Hideo Kojima appears in one the earlier scenes in Cyberpunk 2077. Players have the chance to interact with Hideo Kojima during "The Heist" quest in Act One of Cyberpunk 2077.

This is how players can meet Hideo Kojima in Night City's Arasaka Waterfront:

During "The Heist" quest, the player arrives at the Arasaka Waterfront with Jackie Welles to perform a heist.

After talking to the reception, Jackie asks V if he/she would like to look around or take the elevator and head up to their room.

This is the only moment in the game where the player's choice will determine if they are going to see Hideo Kojima or not.

The player needs to respond with "have a look around" to Jackie's question. Following this, players will roam around the building and garner a unique Night City experience. Players should also be able to see Hideo Kojima sitting inside the bar.

However, in case players select the other option and use the elevator to head up to the room, they won't be able to witness this hidden easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077.

Hideo Kojima in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If players follow these steps correctly during "The Heist" quest in Act One, they should be able to see the hidden Hideo Kojima easter egg in Cyberpunk 2077.