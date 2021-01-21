Where is Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite?

The Jungle Hunter quests are live in Fortnite, and players can earn several Predator-themed in-game items by completing them.

All #Fortnite Jungle Hunter (Predator) Quests are now available:

• Collect Legendary Weapons (1)

• Defeat Predator

• Visit Predators Apartment

• Complete a Bounty as Predator

• Spend 30s within 10m of a player as Predator

• Deal damage with Thermal as Predator (100)



Guide: pic.twitter.com/k2MU2idMQx — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) January 20, 2021

Arguably, the toughest challenge for players in Jungle Hunter quests is when they battle the Predator in Fortnite. Defeating the Predator grants players the exclusive legendary-tier Predator skin.

Once the player has acquired the Predator skin in Fortnite, they will need to complete another quest from the list of challenges. This quest requires the player to visit the Predator's apartment in Fortnite while wearing the Predator skin. The toughest part of this quest is the acquisition of the skin.

Players can complete this quest in a single game of Fortnite, and it doesn't require a lot of time. Completing this quest will reward players with an exclusive emote for the Predator skin.

THE PREDATOR CANONICALLY HAS AN APARTMENT IN FORTNITE LOL pic.twitter.com/RRQUokuqj2 — Rain (@SealsLuv) January 20, 2021

Here's how to visit the Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite.

Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite

The Predator's apartment is located at Hunter's Haven on Fortnite's island. Players can find the Predator's apartment located on the north-eastern corner of Hunter's Haven. Inside the apartment, players can see a command center and the Predator's armor.

Exact location of the Predator's apartment in Fortnite (Image via Gamespot)

Players can even opt to land directly on the marked building to minimize the time taken to complete this quest. Apart from granting players a unique item, each challenge from the Jungle Hunter quests grants additional XP for players to progress their Battle Passes.

Given that most players are still trying to defeat the Predator to earn the exclusive skin, Hunter's Haven can be a comparatively less crowded place for players to drop on. The same cannot be said about Stealthy Stronghold.

However, players must have the Predator skin equipped before visiting the Predator's apartment. Going to the apartment without the exclusive skin equipped will render the quest incomplete.

Visiting the Predator's apartment in Hunter's Haven as the Predator will earn the exclusive Bio Helmet Online emote. The Bio Helmet Online emote is exclusive to the Predator skin.