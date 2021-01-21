Where is Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite?

The Jungle Hunter quests are live in Fortnite, and players can earn several Predator-themed in-game items by completing them.
Arguably, the toughest challenge for players in Jungle Hunter quests is when they battle the Predator in Fortnite. Defeating the Predator grants players the exclusive legendary-tier Predator skin.
Once the player has acquired the Predator skin in Fortnite, they will need to complete another quest from the list of challenges. This quest requires the player to visit the Predator's apartment in Fortnite while wearing the Predator skin. The toughest part of this quest is the acquisition of the skin.
Players can complete this quest in a single game of Fortnite, and it doesn't require a lot of time. Completing this quest will reward players with an exclusive emote for the Predator skin.
Here's how to visit the Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite.
Predator's apartment at Hunter's Haven in Fortnite
The Predator's apartment is located at Hunter's Haven on Fortnite's island. Players can find the Predator's apartment located on the north-eastern corner of Hunter's Haven. Inside the apartment, players can see a command center and the Predator's armor.
Players can even opt to land directly on the marked building to minimize the time taken to complete this quest. Apart from granting players a unique item, each challenge from the Jungle Hunter quests grants additional XP for players to progress their Battle Passes.
Given that most players are still trying to defeat the Predator to earn the exclusive skin, Hunter's Haven can be a comparatively less crowded place for players to drop on. The same cannot be said about Stealthy Stronghold.
However, players must have the Predator skin equipped before visiting the Predator's apartment. Going to the apartment without the exclusive skin equipped will render the quest incomplete.
Visiting the Predator's apartment in Hunter's Haven as the Predator will earn the exclusive Bio Helmet Online emote. The Bio Helmet Online emote is exclusive to the Predator skin.Published 21 Jan 2021, 16:13 IST