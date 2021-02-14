Where to serve Fishstick and his date at a fancy restaurant: Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges

Fortnite's Season 5 Week 11 challenges have dropped and been packed with a Valentine's Day theme.

One of the Fortnite challenges requires helping Fishstick complete a love quest. Players have to serve him and his date at a fancy restaurant.

Fancy Dinner Table

Fishstick and his date can be served a fancy date in one of three locations in Fortnite. Players will have to look for a fancy table in all three locations. A fish will be sitting on one of the chairs.

Locations where Fishstick and his date can be served in Fortnite

#1 - Craggy Cliffs

The first place where Fishstick and his date can be served is Craggy Cliffs. Players will find the fancy table at the back of the restaurant. The restaurant is a balcony overlooking the ocean.

#2 - Orchard Farm Market and Pizza Pit

The second place is amidst Orchard Farm Market and Pizza Pit. The restaurant is to the left. Players can find the fancy table just outside the restaurant.

#3 - The Durr Burger

The third location is at The Durr Burger. Players will find the table at the top right-hand corner of the map.

Once players reach any of the above three locations, all they need to do is walk up to the table and interact with it.

Players need to make sure that they catch enough fish before reaching the fancy table. They won't be able to interact with the posh table without a sufficient amount of fish.