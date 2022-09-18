Which FIFA 23 footballers have the highest growth potential? EA Sports releases 'hidden gems' for career mode saves

Fans do not covet bronze cards in FIFA 23, as the cards are seldom worth the time and effort. However, there are some bronze cards for youngsters who are great prospects in world football.

The bronze nature of these cards is a result of the player's low current abilities. However, that does not necessarily mean that the cards will not have high potential.

EA Sports has released 18 such bargains, which could be some amazing picks for FIFA 23 career mode enthusiasts. These cards might have low starting overalls but could increase vastly.

EA SPORTS FIFA @EASPORTSFIFA



Look out for these Hidden Gems as you build your squad in x.ea.com/74590



#FIFARatings The diamonds in the rough ready to become club legendsLook out for these Hidden Gems as you build your squad in #FIFA23 Career Mode The diamonds in the rough ready to become club legends 💎Look out for these Hidden Gems as you build your squad in #FIFA23 Career Mode 👉 x.ea.com/74590#FIFARatings https://t.co/vq3hrKBN4t

These cards will be perfect for those who love to play for relatively smaller clubs with weaker budgets. They do not have the luxury of signing superstars, which requires big transfer fees and hefty wages.

These bronze gems will be perfect for them, as they can develop the cards along with their clubs. They can easily become brilliant assets for the future.

FIFA 23 players can make the most of the hidden gems in career mode

This article will list some select cheap bargains that FIFA 23 players could be interested in for their career mode saves. All these cards are bronze at the beginning but could improve to become stunning.

The FIFA 23 hidden gems that can be signed for a bargain price are as follows:

Andreas Brinzea 48

Felipe Valencia 50

Atilio Moriosoli 51

Gavin beavers 52

Diogo Monteiro 54

Eirik Blikstad 54

Oliwier Slawinski 54

Joshua Feeney 55

Serge Ngoma 56

Darko Gyabi 57

Ben Chrisene 58

Guillaume Restes 58

Ashley Phillips 59

Alfie Devine 60

Fabio Chiarodia 60

Christian Riquelme 60

Laurin Ulrich 60

Luke Harris 61

Not many FIFA 23 players will be aware of these footballers, given that most still play in their respective age groups. One thing to look out for sure is Tottenham's Alfie Devine. He starts with an overall 60, but that can evolve into 83 and is one of the highest potential growth.

Luke Harris is another youth prospect on the books for Fulham who have been impressive in their age group squads. His 61 overall can increase to 84 with proper training, and he can be an exciting prospect for many lower division career mode saves.

Once again, these cards aren't meant for every player, but they can be extremely helpful for smaller clubs. It would also allow players to play these cards in the first teams, which would be incredibly helpful in their overall growth.

There would be some more hidden bargains to be found from all over the world. However, these cards have the highest potential increase in the entire game.

