Which are the most used leagues in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team? Opening month numbers reveal interesting data

EA FC 24 might not have completed one month in circulation yet, but EA Sports has revealed some interesting stats. The data covers the first 24 days of the game's journey and includes several key aspects, like the most selected leagues, teams, and more. When it comes to selecting teams and leagues, the community has its favorites already.

There is no shortage of leagues and teams to choose from when it comes to EA FC 24. EA Sports might have lost its license with FIFA, but they have quickly secured deals with leagues and clubs from all over the world.

As a result, all major leagues and clubs are fully licensed across all the different game modes, allowing the players to enjoy an authentic experience.

Most used leagues in EA FC 24

The official data as revealed by EA Sports (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports hasn't revealed the actual numbers when it comes to leagues being used in EA FC 24. However, a clear order has been established in terms of how many players are using cards from each league.

Here are the top 10 used leagues so far in Ultimate Team:

Premier League

La Liga

Bundesliga

Serie A

Ligue 1

Barclays WSL

Saudi Pro-League

Liga F

D1 Arkema

NWSL

The order isn't surprising at all, and the English Premier League has managed to pip its Spanish counterpart. Both leagues have some fantastic cards to choose from, and the recent promos have added more exciting items as well. In comparison to them, Ligue 1 has clearly taken a hit in terms of popularity.

Among the women's leagues, the Barclays WSL is clearly the preferred choice of EA FC 24 players. This has to do with the popularity of the Premier League as well, since several cards from the WSL share club and nation chemistry with cards of male footballers.

The presence of the Saudi Pro League is certainly surprising to some extent. It rose in prominence in FIFA 23 after the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, but things have taken an upswing with all the new signings.

With so many established stars to choose from, led by the Portuguese Ronaldo, it has become a popular choice for many players as well.

It will be interesting to find out how the data will shift gradually as players spend more time building their squads. The upcoming Centurions promo could cause some changes as it's set to introduce some exciting items from La Liga.