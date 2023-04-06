Who is Chris Tyson? MrBeast crew member reveals he’s on hormone replacement therapy

26-year-old American content creator Chris Tyson recently found himself in the headlines after some revelatory details about his personal life. For those unfamiliar with Chris, he's most notable for being a recurring figure in fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast's" videos. Chris Tyson is one of Jimmy's earliest friends, and the duo created the MrBeast channel together in 2012, which now has over 140 million subscribers.

Chris Tyson recently revealed that he has been undertaking hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and even spoke about the struggles of being a gender non-conforming individual.

DramaAlert @DramaAlert Chris from MrBeast's crew revealed that he is on hormone replacement therapy. 🏳️‍⚧️ #DramaAlert Chris from MrBeast's crew revealed that he is on hormone replacement therapy. 🏳️‍⚧️ #DramaAlert https://t.co/2q30PjEwvd

What is HRT? YouTuber Chris Tyson undergoes therapy

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is a medical treatment that can be used to modify the hormone balance in the body to achieve desired goals for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) individuals.

For example, HRT for transgender women assigned as males at birth can involve administering estrogen and anti-androgen medication to suppress testosterone production and promote the development of feminine physical characteristics like breast growth and redistribution of body fat.

As for Chris Tyson, he tweeted that he has been receiving hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for two months, with visible changes already being noticed in his body. He posted:

"HRT, and it’s only been 2 months."

Additionally, he briefly discussed the challenges faced by many non-conforming individuals, such as the lack of adequate healthcare, even in first-world countries like the United States:

"Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies."

Chris Tyson @Christhealtgod Melanie D'Arrigo @DarrigoMelanie

Hair transplants are gender affirming care.

Breast implants are gender affirming care.

Treating low testosterone in straight men is gender affirming care.



Republicans are trying to erase the trans community, not ban gender affirming care. Viagra is gender affirming care.Hair transplants are gender affirming care.Breast implants are gender affirming care.Treating low testosterone in straight men is gender affirming care.Republicans are trying to erase the trans community, not ban gender affirming care. twitter.com/AmerIndependen… Viagra is gender affirming care. Hair transplants are gender affirming care.Breast implants are gender affirming care. Treating low testosterone in straight men is gender affirming care. Republicans are trying to erase the trans community, not ban gender affirming care. twitter.com/AmerIndependen… Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies twitter.com/DarrigoMelanie… Informed consent HRT saved my and many others' lives. The hurdles gnc people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies twitter.com/DarrigoMelanie…

Note: HRT is inclusive of gender-affirming care, which is a medical approach that assists individuals in altering their physical appearance and/or sexual characteristics to align with their gender identity.

What does Chris Tyson identify as?

Chris Tyson publicly identified himself as a bisexual individual via Twitter in November 2020. He shared that he had experienced significant backlash due to his identity, but expressed gratitude for the support he received from friends and family members:

"I want to use my alt to let everyone know that I am bisexual and when I told the few people I did when I was 16 I got a lot of negative backlash from friends/family. Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will."

Chris Tyson @Christhealtgod Also I want to use my alt to let everyone know that I am bisexual and when I told the few people I did when I was 16 I got a lot of negative backlash from friends/family. Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will Also I want to use my alt to let everyone know that I am bisexual and when I told the few people I did when I was 16 I got a lot of negative backlash from friends/family. Just know if the people around you don't love and support you we always will💜

In the same tweet, the YouTuber expressed his desire to open up more about his identity someday, writing:

"Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore."

Chris Tyson @Christhealtgod Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore. Someday I'd like to go into detail about more of this but I'm still very private about it due to things that happened when I tried coming out. I just don't want to be silent about it anymore.

His recent disclosure of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) indicates that he's becoming more comfortable discussing his gender and sexual identity.

