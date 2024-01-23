Who is Gail Lewis? TikToker and former Walmart employee's collaboration with Danny Duncan takes internet by storm

Internet star Gail Lewis, who went viral for her video in which she signs off as an employee for Walmart after years of service, has collaborated with Popular YouTuber Danny Duncan. Danny, known for vlogging content and challenge videos, has recently uploaded a video titled "I Got Kicked Out Of Walmart With Gail Lewis!" wherein the content creator is shown lying in a stretcher at a hospital, recovering from his injuries after a recent accident.

Later in the video, the YouTuber could be seen in a wheelchair while being pushed by Gail. He introduces the viral star, stating:

"I'm in a wheelchair now, guys. We needed a strong female presence to help me with my recovery. So, we got Gail out here."

Who is Gail Lewis? TikTok star and Walmart ex-employee's origin explored

Gail Lewis went viral after a video posted by her on TikTok on November 16, 2024, showcased her making an in-store announcement. She stated that she had worked in the organization for ten years and signed off for the last time. This symbolized her retirement from her responsibilities as an associate at the Walmart store in Morris, Illinois, after a decade:

"Attention Walmart. This is Gail Lewis, ten-year associate, Morris, Illinois, 844, signing out, goodnight."

The video took the internet by storm, quickly gathering millions of views on TikTok. In Danny's video, the pair could be seen paying homage to Gail's viral video as Gail "hacks" the PA system of the Walmart they went into. She then stated the following, evoking laughter from Danny as he sat on the side in a wheelchair:

"Attention, Walmart. This is Gail Lewis, Morris Illinois, 844, signing out, goodnight."

Afterward, the two were approached by a worker who asked:

"What can I do for you guys?... Yeah, so we don't allow media in the store (Danny states that he is with Gail)... Yeah, unfortunately, we don't allow media in the store. Okay? So, we can call to get approval. (Danny states that they did get approval) Yeah, they didn't approve you. No, they didn't 'cause they would've called me. So, we could do that or we'll have to ask you to leave. Okay? Now, if you're disrupting business, we'll get the police department involved."

Further, as they left the store, they were approached by the police. One of the officers stated that they knew who both were and that the store had asked the officers to have Danny trespass, which meant that he would get jailed if he were to enter the premises again.