Who is Kyle Bosman? Everything about Gamescom 2023 co-host

Gamescom 2023 started with the Opening Night Live (ONL) pre-show hosted by American video game writer and comedian Kyle Bosman. The purpose of the pre-show, which was pre-recorded, unlike the main event, was to give viewers the opportunity to watch a couple of bonus game trailers and interviews that were not part of the main event.

Kyle has been a staple of the Game Awards team and has been the co-host of the Gamescom for quite some time. He runs his own YouTube channel and streams old games from time to time on Twitch.

Kyle joined Gametrailers in 2011 and was part of the popular video game critic group Easy Allies until 2020. He has since been producing his own show on YouTube called Delayed Input, where the veteran critiques video games

Video game fans might know Kyle Bosman from his four years at Easy Allies, which he joined with the rest of the Gametrailers staff in 2016 after the original website shut its doors. Since then, he was a staple for the YouTube group, appearing in various podcasts and shows.

He was the original host of the Easy Allies podcast and was a regular streamer on Twitch, popular for his innovative ideas, such as making his own Game Boy games in a series known as Kyle Makes a Game Boy Game. He was also part of the animated series Box Peeks and provided the voice for one of its main characters.

Kyle Bosman has traditionally been part of the Gamescom pre-show for a couple of years and is known for his insightful takes on the video gaming world, for both the AAA industry and indie games, with the first couple of game trailers showcased on The Game Awards channel.

Additionally, Kyle Bosman talked with the presenter and host of the main show Geoff Keighley to give a bit of a prologue to Opening Night Live by telling the viewers what to expect from the coming show. Keighley was all praise for Bosman and his preshow, saying:

"Thanks Kyle, your show is a big deal too. We love having you host the pre-show and I am excited to be on stage"

In a bizarre callback to last year's Game Awards show, the 2023 Gamescom Opening Night Live also had a couple of stage invaders who namedropped Bill Clinton. Read all about the interruption, which left Geoff Kneighly highly disappointed here.