Who is Rosemary Winters in Resident Evil Village, explained

Rosemary Winters in Resident Evil Village is still one of the biggest mysteries in the recent biohazard installment.

Resident Evil Village is full of twists and turns as well as several jump scares. Plus, the overall gameplay is amazing, especially as the mysteries continue to grow and grow. However, the game's greatest mystery comes from its epilogue, as players are reintroduced to an adult version of Rosemary Winters in Resident Evil Village.

Players have begun asking, just who is Rosemary Winters in Resident Evil Village? And will she return or play a bigger part in future games?

Rosemary Winters in Resident Evil Village

Rosemary Winters was born in 2020 while her parents, Ethan and Mia Winters, were under protection from the BSAA. Of course, several things took dark turns as Mia was later abducted and experimented on by Miranda, who wanted Rosemary as a way to bring back her deceased child, Eva.

@jeannietirado just finished Resident Evil Village & WOW - Definitely one of the best games in the series!!



Your performance as Rosemary "Rose" Winters was very beautiful & wonderful - I really hope we get to see Rose again in Resident Evil IX as the main playable protagonist!🌹 pic.twitter.com/KpPouStwxA — FD PODCAST/INTERVIEWS (@FutureDream1997) May 7, 2021

From here, the story of Rosemary Winters in Resident Evil Village begins to take place. Players playing as Ethan must find Rosemary as she's already in the hands of Miranda, who will do whatever she can to turn her into Eva. Since Ethan and Mia have already been mutated and had a pretty bad experience in Resident Evil 7, Rosemary is a great choice to turn as she is mutated as well.

Ethan and Mia Winter’s child is named Rosemary, a reference to the 1967 novel and 1968 psychological horror film adaption of “Rosemary's Baby” wherein a pregnant woman becomes paranoid that her neighbours have “sinister plans” for her child. #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/5sgokUCh3g — Resident Evil Facts (@ResiFacts) January 29, 2021

Rosemary goes through a long journey in Resident Evil Village, though it seems her real story is only beginning as players get to see her fully grown by the end of the game.

As a grown woman, she was mentored by Chris Redfield and possibly even trained on how to use the abilities that come with her being a mutant. It's unclear who she works for in the end, but it's a safe bet that it's most likely BSAA or some other organization like them.

More than likely, players will see more of Rosemary in the next installment of Resident Evil.