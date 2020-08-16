Why are Apple and Google blocking Fortnite?

If you haven’t been keeping up with recent events on Twitter or on business news sources you might be surprised to find that Fortnite is no longer available on the Apple App store or the Google Play store. The reasons for removing Fortnite are part of an ongoing dispute between these giant tech companies, and involve a lot of complexities. Nonetheless, this should help players understand just what’s going on.

The case against Fortnite

Fortnite is currently unavailable on Google Play. More information will be forthcoming soon. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 14, 2020

The arguments against Fortnite from both Apple and Google ultimately hinge on what both companies consider acceptable under their terms of service. Apple and Google both argue that their marketplaces, the App Store and Play Store respectively, are services they provide to developers and creators alike.

And with all services, Apple and Google expect payment for services rendered, to the tune of 30% of revenue made through their marketplaces. However, these services are not provided in a vacuum, and the environment in which they are provided are just as important as the services themselves.

Apple prefers to have near total control over its App Store, considering it to be an extension of its brand. That is why you will not find content that Apple considers objectionable on the App Store. Google, on the other hand, is much more open about what can use the Play Store, but still demands its 30% fee.

When Fortnite implemented a new method of payment, it created a method for players to buy V-Bucks that bypassed Google and Apple’s marketplaces, and the fees associated with them.

How corporate diplomacy affects Fortnite players

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

If all you wanted was to play Fortnite then it might come as a shock that you would be affected by a group of companies unable to come to some sort of agreement. Additionally, it would seem like Epic would want Fortnite to be available on the two largest mobile marketplaces out there.

But because Epic could not tolerate the service fees, what it calls a tax, from both Apple and Google, players will find themselves unable to download the game through the more convenient marketplaces. On Android, you can still get the game directly from Epic, but anyone who played on an Apple product will not be able to update or download the game until a solution is found.

Where do you stand?

Ultimately, some conclusion will be met in the future. It’s just a matter of time and legal debate, something that will incorporate each companies’ legal arguments and the ongoing congressional investigation into Apple and Google’s business practices.

Do you agree with Apple and Google, or would you rather side with Fortnite? Are Apple and Google’s practices unfair? Even if they are unfair, do they really need to be changed by legislation?