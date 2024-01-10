"Why is bro sweating so hard?" - IShowSpeed getting rejected by girl sparks hilarious reactions online

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has once again delivered an entertaining reaction in his most recent livestream. The Ohio native is currently in Brazil, and last night (January 9), he attended a party with local residents and influencers. During the event, he engaged with a woman, attempting to flirt with her.

Like his previous streams, Darren got rejected live on stream when he tried to link up with the woman, leading to a manic reaction from the streamer. The clip was shared to the X platform, where one fan said:

"Why is bro sweating so hard?"

Fans were left in stitches after seeing Darren's failed attempt with a girl (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

"No, I'm okay" - Woman brutally rejects IShowSpeed live on stream

IShowSpeed's Brazilian tour has been marked by chaos. On his first day, he faced a prank attack in the favelas, initially believing it was a real robbery. Yesterday, he hosted another IRL stream, this time indoors, capturing moments as he attended a party alongside other influencers.

During the party, Darren tried to break the ice with a Brazilian woman, hoping to strike up a relationship. However, it seems he hit a snag in the conversation, as the sparks didn't quite fly as expected. He was heard saying:

"Real sh*t, I'm not even gonna cap, you look good as f**k right now. Like, no cap."

He later asked:

"Do you have an amor (Portuguese for love)? Do you gotta boyfriend?"

The girl responded:

"No."

Seeing that he might have a chance with her, Darren quickly asked if she would be interested in a relationship with him:

"So you with me?"

Caught slightly off guard by the straightforward question, she responded:

"No, no, I'm okay."

Naturally, the rejection was too much for Darren to stomach, and he dramatically dropped to his knees, expressing his dismay with tears.

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert (@DramaAlert), which garnered a lot of reactions from the online audience. Here are some of them:

Fans shared their hilarious reactions to the clip (Image via X/@Drama Alert)

IShowSpeed's Brazilian tour has taken off with a viral bang as he engaged in various online activities. However, the most talked-about moment occurred during his January 8 stream when fellow influencer Arab orchestrated a prank. Masked men were brought in, pretending to launch an attack in the favela, catching Darren off guard.