Why was Donald Trump banned on Twitch? Rod 'Slasher' Breslau has an explanation

The past week has seen prominent personality Dr DisRespect being banned on Twitch, as well as the President of the United States.

Twitch cites "hateful" conduct as the primary reason for the temporary ban of the POTUS on Twitch.

This week couldn't have been scripted any more dramatically than it has been in real-life. The news of Microsoft pulling the plug on Mixer was the first of the series of shocks that would make waves in the gaming community, followed swiftly by massive bans from Twitch.

Only in 2020 would the banning of the President of the United States from Twitch would concede in headlines to Dr DisRespect being banned on Twitch.

The gaming community focused on popular streamer Dr DisRespect being banned from Twitch. However, the rest of the world was caught off-guard with the temporary ban that the streaming platform handed out to Donald Trump.

Twitch stated that the reason for the temporary ban was "hateful conduct" and their rules and Community Guidelines do not make an exception for any individual, even the POTUS.

The reason for Donald Trump's ban on Twitch, according to Rod 'Slasher' Breslau

With just 125 days until the Election, Amazon-owned streaming service Twitch has temporarily banned the official account of President Donald Trump over "hateful conduct." https://t.co/djVRBxYw6L — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2020

The statement released by Twitch reads:

"Like anyone else, politicians on Twitch must adhere to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. We do not make exceptions for political or newsworthy content, and will take action on content reported to us that violates our rules."

While speaking to the FOX Business regarding Donald Trump's ban from Twitch, Rob Breslau said:

SimpLord69 has now been said on national television. we've made it😎https://t.co/LVbIn5L2fC — Rod "SimpLord69 stan" Breslau (@Slasher) July 1, 2020

According to Rod, a prominent Esports consultant, Twitch's reason for banning the President of The United States was down to them making a point regarding their Community Guidelines.

According to him, Twitch looks to treat all its users in the exact same way. In what has now become instantly iconic, he made the comparison that "SimpLord69 would be treated just the same as the President of the United States" on Twitch.

Only in 2020 would that sentence ever make sense to an average human being.