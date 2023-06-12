Most Redditors may have noticed that several communities, including the Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit, have turned private following Reddit's new proposed changes in its API. The website plans to charge every third-party app on its API, which could potentially shut them down due to its high cost. In response, many community moderators have come together to protest against these changes by blacking out their subreddits.

Several moderators have also expressed dissatisfaction as they cannot work on their apps like they used to. The "blackout" protest starts on June 12, 2023, and will end on June 14, 2023. At the same time, some communities have asserted they will permanently leave the platform if Reddit doesn't resolve the issue.

Genshin Impact Leaks subreddit turns private for 48 hours after Reddit proposes changes in its API

Genshin Impact fans won't be able to access the subreddit until June 14

The Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit is one of the most prominent places where most Genshin Impact fans gather to discuss and leak some of the upcoming content in the game. The above image shows that the community has turned private due to the forthcoming changes in Reddit's API. In an interview last month, the website's CEO, Steve Huffman, gave his reasons for these changes:

The Reddit corpus date is very valuable. But we don't need to give all of that value to some of the largest companies in the world for free.

The above statement referenced all the AI companies that have been extracting data from Reddit for free. In response, over 40% of subreddit communities have joined hands to protest against these changes and have blacked out their subreddits.

Most Redditors have stated that they will return on June 14, 2023, but other third-party apps like Apollo and Reddit is Fun has announced that they will be shutting down their service on June 30, as they cannot bear the extra cost. Luckily, the Genshin_Impact_Leak subreddit will only stay private for 48 hours, and Genshin Impact fans can access it on June 14, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes