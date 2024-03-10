"Why are all Minecraft YouTubers such weirdos?" - Netizens react as GeorgeNotFound addresses alleged assault controversy

On March 10, 2024, popular YouTuber George "GeorgeNotFound" started trending on X after netizens accused him of alleged assault. It all started when the community on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform shared a one-minute and 45-second clip from Twitch streamer Caitibugzz's livestream titled my story. During the broadcast, Caitibugzz stated that she was assaulted by an "older content creator" when she was 18 years old.

"Caitibugzz has come out with her story, claiming that when she was 18 she was allegedly assaulted by an older YouTuber; people have accused GeorgeNotFound. He has responded by dismissing the claims and Caiti's friends have come out against him."

On the same day, GeorgeNotFound informed the community that he would be hosting a "very serious stream." Claiming that he was "gathering all the information and evidence," the Briton stated that he would "never break someone's sexual boundaries or assault anyone."

"I will be doing a very serious stream later today, this post is just to make that clear. I am gathering all the information and evidence to share. I have never and would never break someone's sexual boundaries or assault anyone."

The social media post has gone viral on X, eliciting responses from more than 4,100 netizens. X user @Phxlly commented on the situation, writing:

"Why are all Minecraft YouTubers such weirdos?"

What did Twitch streamer Caitibugzz say that resulted in GeorgeNotFound going viral on X?

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Caitibugzz discussed an incident that occurred in the summer of 2023. She alleged that she was assaulted by a "significantly older and popular content creator," saying:

"Last year, at the beginning of summer, I was assaulted by a significantly older and popular content creator. I was freshly 18 and had just graduated high school a few weeks prior..."

Caitibugzz then recalled commenting on a "certain group" in October, who allegedly "abused power over minors in the DMs." She elaborated:

"I remember a moment around October, where I made comment about a certain group abusing power over minors in the DMs, saying they had minors in their DMs. It was an absent-minded comment and I apologize for it, of course. It was a possible subconscious jab out of my own personal resentment. My comments filled with people saying that I didn't care about grooming victims."

Caitibugzz burst into tears and added:

"I remember sitting there, reading the comments, scrolling over and over again, heart beating faster. Over half of the comments had him as their profile picture. I just wanted to die. I was embarrassed of myself and I was angry."

GeorgeNotFound had not hosted his scheduled livestream through which he would discuss the subject.